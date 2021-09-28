Star Trek’s food replicators may be on their way to your kitchen

Star Trek imagined all kinds of advanced technology when building its utopian future. Warp drive and transporters get all the best press when it comes to seemingly magical technology, but the unsung hero of the Federation’s starships is the replicator. Having a reliable source of ready-made food is what makes exploring strange new worlds possible.

We haven’t yet cracked the ability to transform pure energy into a cup of Earl Grey, hot, but Jonathan Blutinger, a PhD candidate at Columbia University, and his colleagues are combining lasers with existing 3D food printers to cook up the next best thing.

3D food printers have been available since 2007, though they are not widely used. This is due at least in part to a lack of built-in infrastructure. You can get rolls of plastic filament for a conventional 3D printer at any well-stocked craft store, but purchasing food cartridge ingredients to print yourself a sandwich isn’t as easy to accomplish. Blutinger likened it to having an iPod without having access to MP3 files. “We have this machine that can do a lot of cool things, but we’re limited by the software to design foods and get them ready for printing,” Blutinger tells SYFY WIRE.

The other major hurdle surrounds cooking your printed foods. Printing a plastic action figure is more-or-less a one-step process, but making food involves additional steps. This is the problem Blutinger and his team set out to solve.

By combining a modified 3D printer with a collection of lasers, they crafted a machine capable of printing food and cooking it all at once. The research resulted in thin wafers of chicken cooked to perfection, and a paper published in the journal Nature.

A digital cooking machine that can print with up to 18 ingredients and cook with two lasers. Credit: Jonathan Blutinger / Columbia Engineering

For the experiment, raw chicken was purchased at a nearby convenience store and pureed in a blender. The puree was fed into 14-gauge syringes which acted as the nozzle for the printer. They also developed a custom build plate capable of absorbing errant laser light. The syringes then delivered a thin layer of chicken onto the build plate at a rate of 600 mm per minute. Then the lasers came into play.

There were actually three different types of light used in order to optimally cook the chicken. Blue light at a wavelength of 445 nanometers, near-infrared at 980 nanometers, and mid-infrared at 10.6 micrometers (μm). They found that blue light was good at subsurface cooking while near-IR and mid-IR would brown and crisp the surface.

While this combination worked well for chicken, the combination of wavelengths would likely need to be calibrated differently for different types of food. “Every food acts differently, even the color of the food can affect how much of the light gets absorbed,” Blutinger says. “It’s similar to when you go outside and wear a black shirt on a sunny day versus a white shirt, you’ll probably feel a lot hotter with that black shirt because the darker color absorbs more of that heat. The lasers definitely perform differently for different foods. With different foods we have to calibrate the lasers differently. We even have to change the beam diameter, if it’s too concentrated it can lead to burning more easily.”

Lasers are well-suited for cooking printed foods, owing primarily to the relatively shallow penetration depths of the light and heat. A laser, for instance, might not be good at cooking a thick slab of meat, but when applied to thin layers as they are delivered to a build plate, the results appear to be superior to conventional methods.

“The fact that we can do both in tandem on the same machine has implications about whether or not digital cooking can be scalable,” Blutinger says.

Samples cooked via a conventional oven at either 300 or 400-degrees Fahrenheit were used as controls, and found to lose almost twice as much weight and volume when compared to laser-cooked samples. The effect was substantial enough to be noticed by taste testers. Blutinger didn’t taste the samples himself, in part to avoid bias in the experiment, but they were able to find two volunteers willing to eat the laser-cooked samples as well as conventionally cooked samples in a blind comparison.

"We gave them a piece of chicken cooked with a conventional stovetop and chicken that was cooked with the lasers, and the biggest difference they noticed was the moisture," Blutinger says. "The laser cooked pieces retain a lot more of their moisture. We can control the heat on a really close basis. We can reach a temperature that’s just over the food-safe temperature without overcooking it. Meanwhile, in an oven or on the stove you don’t really have that feedback necessarily, and you’re cooking it all in that same uniform amount."

Cross-sectional view of a chicken sample cooked via blue laser. Credit: Jonathan Blutinger / Columbia Engineering

The experiments concentrated on cooking chicken because it’s considered a relatively high-risk food item, requiring specific cooking conditions for safe consumption. But the technology isn’t limited to chicken alone.

“The machine we’re using, we can print with up to 18 unique ingredients. We can do most recipes, basically," Blutinger says. "The technology is there to create something like a burger. It would take a long time.”

That, along with commercial infrastructure, is the major hurdle standing in the way of bringing this technology into your home. A single-layer triangular wafer of chicken takes about eight minutes to cook, though changing the type of laser could shorten those timescales. Blutinger imagines a future where this technology exists in people’s homes, allowing for fully customizable cooking experiences.

“As soon as you infuse software into a domain, it propels it in directions we never thought possible. I think of it as a digital, personal chef. It can learn from you, recommend meals for you, recipes become shareable. You’ll have a community of people creating these recipes, you can download them to this machine and give them ratings. It creates this whole new culinary landscape,” Blutinger says.

It’s unlikely we’ll see these devices enter our kitchens in the near future, but this research serves as a proof of concept. And, as 3D printers improve and become more ubiquitous, as technology pervades more and more of our daily lives, it becomes more likely. What ultimately happens in the digital food space remains to be seen, but Blutinger and his colleagues are, for their part, daring to boldly go.