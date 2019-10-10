It's a whippersnapper! Star Wars will introduce us to Admiral Ackbar's son, Aftab

Anyone in the mood for fried calamari? ... No? It's just as well because an upcoming Star Wars comic from Marvel will introduce fans to Aftab, the son of Admiral Ackbar. Sadly, the Mon Calamari Rebel Alliance and Resistance veteran perished during the events of The Last Jedi, but his tremendous legacy lives on in the pages of Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — Allegiance #2.

Written by Ethan Sacks (Old Man Quill) and drawn by Luke Ross (Star Wars #108), the second issue (teased exclusively by StarWars.com) finds Leia traveling to Ackbar's home planet of Mon Cala to ask for help from Aftab. According to the official synopsis however, "the visitors are met by locals with weapons drawn." Prepare for plenty of water-based puns! Elsewhere, Poe Dameron and Finn set out to raid an old weapons depot at a defunct Republic base, but are tracked by a group of bounty hunters, one of whom is able to shape-shift.

Credit: Marvel Comics

While he could be angry at General Organa for getting his father blown up, Aftab is kind and hospitable to Leia, preventing the rancored citizens of Dac City (Mon Cala's capital) from killing the Resistance leader and her followers. According to Aftab, his father wasn't really around once he was born. Nevertheless, he got close to his dad by studying every single one of Ackbar's battles and victories.

Unfortunately, the original voice of Ackbar, Erik Bauersfeld, passed away in 2016 at the age of 93. In Episode VIII, the character was portrayed in the flesh by Tim Rose and voiced by Tom Kane. During an interview after the movie's release, Kane said he wasn't all too pleased about Ackbar's unceremonious death. Luckily, he gets the post-mortem honor he so rightly deserves in the pages of Allegiance #2. Moreover, we hope that Aftab and his Mon Calamari forces makes a live-action appearance in The Rise of Skywalker in December.

Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — Allegiance #2 hits stands everywhere Wednesday, Oct. 16. The book is meant to help fill in the gaps between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. Helmed by J.J. Abrams, Episode IX hits theaters everywhere Friday, Dec. 20.