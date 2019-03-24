Latest Stories

C2E2 2019 Day Two
Star Wars and Warcraft cosplay dominate Day 2 at C2E2 2019
Star Wars and Warcraft cosplay dominate Day 2 at C2E2 2019

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Mar 24, 2019

C2E2 was in full swing on Saturday and that meant that alongside tons of geeky guests, riveting panels, and SYFY WIRE's exciting live stage, there was a treasure trove of cosplay walking the show floor. And we were in the heart of it, finding the best of the best after highlighting the first day's cosplayers.

C2E2's second day had everything a genre nerd could want in a costume collection, with everything from Warcraft to Weeping Angels... even a gender-bent Hamilton.

There were Batmen and Jokers, of course, but more obscure characters like the leads of Detroit: Become Human or the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Shield. Anime favorites and newcomers alike complemented plenty of video game and superhero riffs with LEGOs and Spider-Man spin-offs still holding strong. And let's not even get into the Jedi.

Check it out.

C2E2 2019 Day Two 1
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 2
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 3
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 4
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 5
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0320.JPG
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 7
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 8
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 9
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 10
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 11
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 12
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 13
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 14
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 15
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 16
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 17
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 18
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 19
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 2
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 20
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 21
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 22
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 23
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 24
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 25
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 26
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 27
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 28
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 29
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 30
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 31
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 32
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 33
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 34
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 35
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 36
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 37
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 38
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 39
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 40
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 41
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 42
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 43
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 44
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 45
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 46
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 47
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 48
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 49
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 50
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 2019 Day Two 51
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
While the fans themselves continue to provide some of the best entries into the genre canon with their cosplay, SYFY WIRE has been keeping up with the pros by attending all the panels that matter at the con. While fans can find even more cosplay coverage coming from the con's close, they can spend the time in-between catching up on all the news they may have missed.

You can find all of SYFY WIRE's C2E2 coverage here.

