7 Star Wars animated shows that we'd pay serious credits to see

At long last, Ahsoka Tano has returned to Star Wars: The Clone Wars. We never expected this beloved animated series to come back at all, but now that it's on and Snips is back on the scene, our minds can't help but turn to the future. With The Clone Wars wrapping up (for good this time, we think) in a few more weeks, and with both Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars Resistance having concluded their respective runs, what might the galaxy far, far away hold in store when it comes to animation?

Lucasfilm has a couple of live-action series on the horizon, but so far they haven't confirmed any upcoming animated series. Ahsoka fans are no doubt itching to see the continuation of her story after her appearance in Rebels — but even Ashley Eckstein, who voices Ahsoka, couldn't say whether it was on the docket or not.

So, with no new confirmed animated Star Wars series in the works, we've taken the liberty of brainstorming a few ideas that we'd love to see as animated shows. We don't have the Force powers necessarily to see into the future and know whether or not any of these shows might actually get made, but they would all be interesting ways to expand the Star Wars canon all the same.