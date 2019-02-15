Star Wars announces three times the merch goodies on Triple Force Friday

Star Wars fans either young or young enough at heart to collect toys based on the intergalactic franchise have plenty to anticipate this year as Lucasfilm and Disney are expanding their traditional merchandise offerings threefold.

According to a release, Star Wars’ yearly launch of new products (action figures, miniatures, replicas, and other fun goodies) — usually known as Force Friday — is expanding in accordance to all the various media offerings coming from the universe. Now known as Triple Force Friday, Oct. 4 will feature new products that will give hints about some of the most locked-down entities in film and television.

The toys will focus on the still untitled Star Wars: Episode IX (the end of the main Skywalker-focused story from director J.J. Abrams), The Mandalorian (the first live-action Star Wars show, bringing Pedro Pascal’s masked bounty hunter/warrior to streaming service Disney+), and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (the new video game from EA and Respawn about a surviving Padawan coming this holiday).

Unpacking all the details and secrets hidden in these toys, books, and more will provide nerdy diehards, Star Wars collectors, and frazzled parents plenty to sort through. Since the show and film have been even more secretive than past entries into the franchise, these unique routes may be the best way to suss out details.

The release also noted that Frozen II, another Disney heavy-hitter, will receive a product release on the same day.

All these products launch in a galaxy far, far away at 12:01 AM on Oct. 4.