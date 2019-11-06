Gaming: Star Wars arcade cabinet; Super Smash Bros. releases Terry Bogard; more

Those looking forward to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order can give the upcoming game some context and bless their home with a piece of gaming history thanks to a new Star Wars arcade cabinet that combines three classic games based on the original trilogy.

According to a release, Arcade1Up’s Star Wars At-Home Arcade will include Atari’s arcade adaptations of Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi in a five-foot cabinet available for $499.99. And yes, it’s got that original controller: the flight yoke:

At a time when old-school Atari games are increasingly coming to home release in modern casings, the arcade cabinet is a throwback inside a properly throwback case.

The first two games’ vector graphics were highly praised at the time and continue to be fondly remembered by gamers — even being included as Easter eggs on such games as the GameCube’s Star Wars Rogue Squadron III: Rebel Strike. Return of the Jedi, mirroring the reception of the film, is less beloved than the first two games, and switches the first-person vector shooter to an isometric raster shooter. Still cool, but less iconic.

The Star Wars At-Home Arcade is available now.

Next, the Nintendo Switch’s premiere fighting game has a new entry from another beloved fighting game franchise. Fatal Fury’s Terry Bogard had been announced for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but today not only saw his surprise release, but an unveiling video from game director Masahiro Sakurai.

Sakurai explains the moveset, battleground stage, and appearance that Terry is bringing from his source game — mimicking Ryu and Ken by allowing players to input moves as if they were playing a different fighting game entirely — while also noting some elements that wouldn’t be making the transition.

Yes, Fatal Fury and The King of Fighters star Mai Shiranui won’t be appearing in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The character, well-known for her revealing costume and over-sexualized proportions, is a cosplay favorite...but Ultimate isn’t here to titillate. As Sakurai says in the video, “Super Smash Bros. is for good boys and girls of many different ages, so we decided not to feature her.”

Terry Bogard drops on Ultimate today.

Finally, the Angry Birds VR team continues to make strides in the franchise. After bringing the mobile phenomenon to the world of headsets and augmented/virtual reality, Angry Birds is letting gamers be the creators. Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs studio Resolution Games announced today in a release that they’ll be dropping a level builder for the franchise fittingly called Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs - Level Builder.

Like Nintendo's Mario Maker or any other player-driven level-builder, the game will allow players into a sandbox environment where they can construct their own challenges. In its first launch, multiplayer will be nonexistent, only working if they can pass the entire console to the other person, while online multiplayer and sharing is planned for the future of the release.

“For now, we’re eager to get a local version out so fans can start tinkering with the level builder and have endless fun with their creations,” said Tommy Palm, CEO and co-founder of Resolution Games.

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs - Level Builder drops later this holiday season.