WIRE Buzz: Star Wars Battlefront II teases Rise of Skywalker DLC; HBO shows off 2020 genre shows; more

Tomorrow, Star Wars fans will be able to access special Rise of Skywalker content in Battlefront II. EA teased the free and exciting DLC (which includes characters like Rey, Kylo Ren, and Finn) in a new trailer released online today.

You'll even be able to play as one of the "they fly now" Jet troopers.

"Set foot on an exotic new jungle planet where a fateful war between the Resistance and First Order thunders," reads the official trailer description on YouTube. "Play as the ruthless Sith trooper, rain down fire from the skies with the new Jet trooper, or aid the Resistance with a hard-hitting Ovissian Gunner and resourceful Caphex Spy. BB-8 joins the battlefront in January 2020, bringing bravery and a fast-paced playstyle to the roster."

Video of Star Wars Battlefront 2: The Rise of Skywalker Official Trailer

Rey, Kylo, and Finn will be available to those who own the special "Celebration Edition" of the game that went on sale earlier this month. If you just have the regular version, however, the characters can be purchased via Credits or Crystals.

To learn more about the Rise of Skywalker content, click here.

After a long wait, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker finally opens in theaters this Friday, Dec. 20.

Three new genre releases coming to HBO in 2020 — The Plot Against America, Lovecraft Country, and Season 3 of Westworld — all share the spotlight in a brand-new promo spot from the premium cable network.

The Westworld footage (starting at 39 seconds in the trailer below) shows off Evan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson, and series newcomer Aaron Paul.

The Plot Against America footage (starting at the 1-minute mark) has Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf (John Turturro) delivering a fiery speech in front of what are probably American Brown Shirts. Based on the award-winning alternate history novel by Philip Roth, the miniseries imagines a reality in which Charles Lindbergh (a famous pilot in our world) became president in 1940 and normalized anti-Semitism in the United States by forging an alliance with Nazi Germany.

The Lovecraft Country footage (viewed at 1:11) teases some bloody action and strange occurrences. Produced by Jordan Peele, the upcoming series is based on the book by Matt Ruff and blends the topics of historical racism with the unknowable cosmic horrors and magic of H.P. Lovecraft.

Take a look below:

Video of What&#039;s Coming in 2020 | HBO

There are no set premiere dates for any of these shows/miniseries just yet.

Per Deadline, Netflix has scooped up the rights to First Ascent, a screenplay that is described as a mixture of Free Solo and The Shining. Based on the report, Netflix paid six figures for the script in a heated bidding war.

The official synopsis goes as follows:

Two years after a free solo accident nearly kills Hillary Hall, she enlists the help of her old climbing partners to document her comeback — the first ascent of a 4000 foot “virgin” rock wall in China. During the harrowing summit, Hillary struggles with her inner demons and supernatural forces, as it slowly becomes clear that this mountain does not want to be conquered.

Written by Colin Bannon, the film is set to be directed by Jake Scott, son of Alien director Ridley Scott, who is producing the project via his production company, Scott Free.