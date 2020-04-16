WIRE Buzz: Rogue One prequel casts Stellan Skarsgard & Kyle Soller; Green Hornet movie; Doomlands

Cassian Andor may soon have a few Star Wars co-stars joining the upcoming Disney+ prequel series about the character. While Diego Luna will lead the show, which joins The Mandalorian on the streamer’s small screen Star Wars slate, his supporting cast has been pretty much unknown up until now. But the Rogue One spin-off just added a pair of actors: Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller.

Variety reports that, though Disney isn’t confirming anything yet, the two are in final negotiations to join the show as undisclosed characters alongside Andor and his robotic droid frenemy K-2SO (Alan Tudyk).

While Skarsgard is well-known in the genre world from his roles in the Pirates of the Caribbean and Avengers franchises, he’s also been recently acclaimed for his turn on HBO’s Chernobyl. Soller, however, has mostly appeared on television — aside from a few movie performances like in Netflix’s The Titan — with roles on You, Me and the Apocalypse and 101 Dalmatian Street.

About as much is known about the series in general as about the actors’ roles. Spy stuff will happen in a Star Wars setting, before the events of Rogue One. That’s all. Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy is set to return as the pilot scripter and episodic director, working alongside showrunner Stephen Schiff. However, production has been sidelined — just like Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan series — because of the coronavirus.

Disney had previously said the show could be expected sometime in 2021.

Next, the Green Hornet is coming back for another film revival. After Seth Rogan attempted a superhero turn as the hero for Sony, Universal looks to bring the Batman-esque vigilante back to the big screen.

Variety reports that The Green Hornet and Kato is on its way from producers Michael Helfant (ex-president of Marvel Studios) and Bradley Gallo as a new take on the series that introduced Bruce Lee to American audiences as the hero's sidekick, Kato, back in 1966.

“The Green Hornet is one of the most iconic and beloved superhero tales ever created, and it has entertained generations of fans in every form of storytelling," Peter Cramer, president of Universal Pictures, said in a satement. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Michael, Bradley, and the entire Amasia team to launch an exciting new cinematic world for Britt Reid, Kato, and the Black Beauty, and we can’t wait to share it with global audiences soon.”

As for the take itself, Helfant described the movie as "creating a contemporary version of the franchise that is fresh and exciting while respecting its long legacy and history."

Finally, shortform streamer Quibi launched earlier this month and is still trying to keep its pace rapid by announcing new series after new series. The latest of these, Doomlands, is one of its oddest yet.

According to a release, the animated series (which is still using Doomlands as its working title) comes from creator Josh O’Keefe, who originally started the project off as a Kickstarter. It’s set in an underground bar (The Oasis) and follows Danny Doom and bartender Lhandi as they trek across the world’s dystopian wasteland.

“When I was first introduced to Josh O’Keefe’s concept for Doomlands, I immediately loved the idea of a motley crew of characters roaming around a wasteland in a subterranean vehicle that doubles as a bar. The only thing I was disappointed in is the fact that there isn't a bar that exists like this in real life,” said executive producer Josh Bowen in a statement.

The cast includes Roger Bainbridge, Mark Little, and Kayla Lorette - all of whom also serve as writers on the show.