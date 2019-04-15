Star Wars Celebration cosplay gallery

Latest Stories

Contributed by
Si72Df9C_400x400
Donnie Lederer
Apr 15, 2019

The latest incarnation of Star Wars Celebration took place April 11-15 in Chicago, Illinois. Thousands of Star Wars fans gathered at McCormick Place in the Windy City to brave the wind one day and the snow another (we're going to call that "Hoth Appreciation Day"). From the reveal of the title and trailer for Episode IX to the first look at the first Star Wars live-action television series The Mandalorian, Celebration had something for every Star Wars fan.

Of course, we can't forget the cornerstone of any convention: the cosplay.

While the cosplay at Celebration had a specific theme, it was about how creative you could get with the subject to make it more special. From the Muppets to Spider-Man to Samurai, everyone wanted to make their Star Wars costume different. You can check out ALL the different outfits in the gallery below.

Regardless of what people wore, or who they chose to cosplay, what is undeniable is their passion. Star Wars is a significant part of these fans' lives, and thanks to events like Celebration, there will always be a place that they can share that love.

Amidala
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Asoka
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Asoka 3
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Asoka and Imperial General
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Bad Dudes
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Barf and Dark Helmet
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Blues Brothers
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
BearbaFett
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
BobaFett
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Boushh
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Chewie
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Clone Wars
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Clone Wars 2
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Cosplay 1
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Cosplay 2
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Dapper Leia
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Darth Easter Bunny
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Darth Maul
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Darth Mauls
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Darth Vader
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Day of the Dead Leia
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Deadpool
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Death Star Gunner
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Emporer's Guard
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Emporer
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Enfys
Ewok 1
Ewok 2
Ewok and Trooper
First Order
Game of Star Wars
Ghost Kenobi and Han
Ghost Luke
Giant Chicken Boba Fett
Greedo
Han and Greedo
Hera 1
Hera 2
Hera 3
Holdo
Hoth Residents
Imperial
Indiana and Dr Jones
Jawas
Jedi
Jedi 1
Jedi 2
Jedi 3
Jedi 4
Jedi 5
Jedi and K2SO
Jedi and Mandalorian
Jedi Prince
Jedi vs. Mandalorian
Jyn Erso
Jyn Erso 2
Kylo Ren 1
Kylo Rey Finn'
Kylo Thanos
Lady Vader
Lando
Lego Sith
Leia
Leia and Han 1
Leia and Rey
Lobot
Luke
Luke and Phasma
Mace Windu and Imperial General
Mace Windu and Saw Gererra
Mandalorain 6
Mandalorian
Mandalorian 1
Mandalorian 4
Mandalorian 5
Mandolorian 1
Matts
Million Dollar Trooper
Muppet Wars
New Trilogy
Padme
Padme and Mandalorian
Phasma and Chewie
Phasma of Tarth
Pup
Purple Rain Jedi
Qu'ira and Leia
Rebels
Red Shirt
Red Trooper
Rey and Little Rey
Rey Han and Qi'Ra
Rey Luke and BB 8
Sabine and Ezra
Sabine and Tagged Trooper
Sailor Scout Trooper
Samurai Dark Side
Samurai Kylo
Samurai Mandalorians
Scout Trooper Attacked
Shaak Ti
Sith
Sith 2
Sith 3
Sith Lord 1
Sith Lord 2
SmufFett
Snoke Guards
Snow Trooper
Snow Trooper and Pet
Snow White and Maleficient
Spider-Jedi
Stormtrooper Rick
Suave Darth Vader
Sun Trooper
T.I.E. Pilot
Teen Titan Jedi
Thor
Thrawn
Trooper 1
Trooper 2
Trooper 3
Trooper 4
Trooper 5
Trooper 6
Trooper 7
Trooper 8
Trooper 9
Trooper 10
Trooper 11
Trooper and Asoka
Troopers 1
Troopers 2
Tusken Raider
Twi'Lek 1
Twi'Lek 2
Twi'Lek 5
Wampa
Wookie 1
X-Wing Fox
X-Wing Mickey
X-Wing Pilots
xenomorph sith
Yoda and Ewok
Zeb
Zombie Trooper
Muppet Wars
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
