WIRE Buzz: Star Wars Celebration 2020 a go, for now; The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon still swinging; more

Greetings from the galaxy far, far away. Star Wars Celebration 2020 appears to be on, for now at least. Convention organizers ReedPop released a statement today giving an update on the Star Wars studded event, which is still scheduled to take place at the Anaheim Convention Center Aug. 27-29 in Anaheim, California.

So far, most other conventions have been canceled due to the outbreak of COVID-19. But in the statement released on the Star Wars Celebration website, ReedPop says that while the event is on for now, they are assessing and working with state and local officials to monitor the situation. In addition, they are working to ensure the event meets or exceeds all public health guidance.

The statement reads in part:

"This is a very dynamic situation, with a rapidly changing landscape. While the opening day of Celebration is still four months away, we are actively assessing the most up to date information and following all directions from federal, state and local public health authorities regarding large public gatherings in the state of California."

In the event that Star Wars Celebration 2020 is canceled, ReedPop will offer fans two choices. They may transfer their tickets to the new event or receive a full refund of their ticket order. We can expect more updates from the Star Wars Celebration team as the event draws nearer.

Hollywood continues to love Stephen King. That film adaptation of The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon that we first heard about way back in August has just hit a double after landing a buyer and screenwriter (yes, we realize that the eponymous Gordon is a pitcher, not a hitter; but hey, we're sci-fi, fantasy, and horror nerds, not sports fans, as you'll continue to see below). Deadline is reporting that Village Roadshow Pictures has optioned King's psychological horror novel, with I Am Not Okay With This co-creator and executive producer Christy Hall on board to write the script.

Published in 1999, The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon tells the story of 12-year-old Trisha McFarland who gets lost in the woods while hiking along a branch of the Appalachian Trail with her mother and brother. Lost and alone, Trisha listens to baseball games on her portable radio and fantasizes that her hero, Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Tom Gordon, will save her. Well if he does, he better do it soon, since she has more than just the elements against her. Some unseen bloodthirsty thing has begun to hunt her, and it's leaving a trail of animal carcasses in its wake.

George A. Romero’s ex-wife Christine Romero is producing the film alongside It: Chapter Two and Doctor Sleep producer Roy Lee of Vertigo Films, Jon Berg of Stampede Ventures, and Ryan Silbert of Origin Story.

For fans of Game of Thrones, there's likely no quenching the thirst for more GoT content, but we've at least got a cool drink of Gatorade to whet your whistle for a moment.

The sports culture website Bleacher Report released the premiere for its animated short series Game of Zones. The show is a humorous take on the wildly popular HBO fantasy series — imagine all the intrigue of GoT, now add basketball players.

Now in its final season, the series will tackle a new threat emerging from the humble realm of Milwaukee. It wouldn't be Game of Zones without an animated King LeBron James making boisterous claims and compelling a horse to tell everyone he's better than Michael Jordan. (James is making genre news twice today as the NBA All-Star also revealed the official title and logo for the Space Jam sequel on social media.)

Here's a look at the final season of Game of Zones:

As seen in the video above, former Miami Heat point guard Dwayne Wayde makes his first appearance, this time as a member of the press. The episode pokes fun at everything basketball related including ESPN's The Last Dance miniseries. Fans of the miniseries should definitely watch the final scene of the episode, which will certainly leave you laughing. We can't wait to see what shakes out for King James, and what role Wayde will play as Game of Zones ends its epic run.