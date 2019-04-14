Star Wars Daily: Celebration brings major new details for The Mandalorian and Clone Wars

In place of STAR WARS WEEKLY, the SYFY WIRE series that rounds up the most important news of the week from a galaxy far, far away, we’re doing daily roundups from Star Wars Celebration. We’re still your own personal Star Wars Holocron, just more frequently this weekend.

THE MANDALORIAN

The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni of Star Wars animation fame presented a sneak peek at the first, live-action Star Wars television show on the Celebration stage at Star Wars Celebration.

Surprises abound, since so little was known about the show in the first place, though none of it was streamed outside of Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The panel began with Kathleen Kennedy introducing Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni as the chief minds behind The Mandalorian. Then, the two men talked about how they first met at Skywalker Ranch. Favreau was working on Iron Man and Filoni was working on the first season of The Clone Wars. They were the first outsiders to see each other’s projects and formed a friendship. Most excitedly, Filoni has turned Favreau back to the light of the prequels as his “Padawan.”

They brought out three cast members. Pedro Pascal, whose character is known only as “The Mandalorian,” Gina Carano as “Cara Dune,” and Carl Weathers as “Greef.” Pascal almost cried when talking about the moment that the part was offered to him. Carano talked about how this is the most impressive thing she’s ever been involved with, and Weathers talked about how much the 501st Legion (who had cameos in the show) taught him.

There were three distinct bits of footage, none of which has appeared online. The first was a behind the scenes sizzle reel that talked a little bit about how diverse the directors of the project were, with footage of them working on the show.

The second bit of footage was actually two long scenes that transitioned into the third piece, a teaser montage. In the first scene, Greer gives the Mandalorian a job. This transitions into a scene that introduces Werner Herzog, playing an Imperial, negotiates with The Mandalorian to hunt down a mysterious target.

Doing the math on that, it seems like that target could be Rae Sloane, which would make sense if this Imperial remnant were trying to find the remnant that left the galaxy and eventually founded the First Order.

The last bit gave looks at Giancarlo Esposito’s character flying a TIE Fighter and ordering the destruction of people by burning, and The Mandalorian recruiting Cara Dune.

All in all, it looked fantastic.

The Mandalorian comes out November 12th on Disney+.

THE CLONE WARS

When it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con last year that Star Wars: The Clone Wars would be returning via Disney+, fans absolutely lost their minds. A trailer released then gave us our first look at the new episodes, but the panel today got a lot more in-depth.

We got information about which three arcs of the show would be coming to Disney+. The first was referred to as “The Bad Batch” and tells the tale of a group of misshapen clones that turn into an elite squadron. The second documents an adventure Ahsoka goes on with a pair of teenagers from Coruscant’s level 1313. The last, “The Siege of Mandalore," was the one that drew the most attention,

The scene shown to accompany this arc was nothing short of heartbreaking, where Captain Rex and his squad of clones honor Ahsoka, who has left the order at this point, have painted their helmets with the pattern of her face markings. There was not a dry eye in the arena.

And then a trailer was shown.

This trailer got the single largest, standing ovation in Wintrust Arena so far.

To this point, it hasn’t been released online yet, but the trailer gave snippets of all three of these arcs and ended with a flash of Maul’s fight with Ahsoka Tano.

There hasn’t been a date announced for The Clone Wars but it’s presumed it will debut with the launch of Disney+.

ENFYS NEST

Erin Kellyman, who played Enfys Nest in Ron Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story, made her debut on The Star Wars Show at Star Wars Celebration.

Since she was kept so secret for the release of Solo, it’s nice to see her out on the PR circuit, getting the attention she deserves for her part that made an already great movie even better.

Until tomorrow! May the Force be with you!