Ring in Star Wars Day on May the Fourth with exclusive swag, contests, playlists, and more!

Several short weeks after the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago, Lucasfilm fans are still riding the high elicited by the debut of the first Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker teaser trailer. That sense of unadulterated giddiness will only continue into this weekend, which contains the auspicious date of May the Fourth, a time known in geek circles as Star Wars Day.

There are almost infinite ways in which to celebrate this nerd-centric holiday. For instance, you could hold a Darth Seder (Passover's never really gone), carry a plastic lightsaber around with you all day, make all the recipes in Wookiee Cookies, or simply wear your favorite socks inspired by George Lucas's galaxy far, far away. The possibilities are truly as limitless as our deep love of this science fiction franchise.

To help you on your way, though, we've compiled a list of the best Star Wars-related deals, events, playlists, and general fun stuff that will turn May the Fourth into an all-out soiree of Death Star proportions. And like we said last year, the partying doesn't stop when the clock chimes midnight, because there's yet another holiday to celebrate: Revenge of the Fifth!

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney

Deals:

In a partnership with Lucas Arts and Disney, Star Wars Epic Adventures is releasing a subscription-based story packages. Each monthly delivery guarantees you: a 96-page storybook, 12 collectable fact cards, a sticker/activity book, and a bonus Star Wars poster. The exclusive storybooks are told from C-3PO's perspective, telling the story of the Star Wars saga through a family-friendly lens. The subscription costs $19.95 a month, but you can receive 50% once the link goes live.

Credit: Lucas Arts/Disney

"With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker set to premiere later this year, we felt the time was right to develop an accessible storybook series for children. A lot of what's in the marketplace for kids gives just snippets or short versions of the stories, but Star Wars Epic Adventures is a complete retelling of the films. It's a way for parents to share the entire Star Wars story arc with their young readers," said Cynthia Stierle, Editorial Director of Star Wars Epic Adventures.

Purchases will start being accepte at 12am EST.

As it does every year, Build-A-Bear Workshop has some May the Fourth offerings, particularly 50 percent all of its Star Wars-inspired plushies. From a Kylo Ren bear to Chewbacca to R2-D2, you can see all their eligible products right here.

Credit: Build-A-Bear Workshop

This year's Star Wars Day also happens to fall on Free Comic Book Day. As such, IDW is offering a free Star Wars comic at more than 2,000 shops worldwide.

How about some delicious Sith toast? Use the code "MayThe4th" on the Uncanny Brands website to receive 40 percent off a Darth Vader helmet toaster that brands your bread with the Star Wars logo. Pair that with some blue milk and baby, you got quite the breakfast going! And while we're on the subject of Vader, you can get Hasbro's Amazon exclusive of the villain's helmet at 20 percent off.

Credit: Uncanny Brands

There are additional deals and discounts from brands like Acme Archives, Bandai, Creative Apparel Concepts, Cubcoats, Design by Humans, Fanwraps, Fatheads, Flex, Fifth Sun, Hallmark, Hanna Andersson, and Her Universe. For the full listing of all the deals in play this May the Fourth, click here.

And what party isn't complete without a cake? Thanks to Mrs. Fields, you don't have to bake a thing. Just head over to your local location to order one of these beautiful Star Wars Day chocolate chip cookie cake!

Credit: Mrs. Fields

Contests/Gaming:

Want to visit Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge before everyone else? 10 lucky fans will get that chance in a new contest from CableTV.com. The "Battle for Battu" competition is looking for die-hard Star Wars fans via social media posts — all the info can be found here, but remember to enter before Monday, May 6 when submissions close. Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland in California opens Friday, May 31, while the one at Disney World in Florida doesn't open its doors until Thursday, August 29.

Credit: CableTV.com

Between today and Friday, you'll get the chance to earn Kylo Ren in Disney Emoji Blitz. On Saturday, the game will feature a special giveaway as well as a challenge event that runs between May 4-6.

They're pure evil, but they can also be cute and cuddly. For the first time, Disney is bringing Emperor Palpatine and Darth Maul to LINE: Disney Tsum Tsum. To make things even more enticing, a limited edition Star Wars Select Box between May 4-6 will include a Tsum Tsum of Jedi Luke.

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney

Gamer chat platform, Discord, has partnered with Lucasfilm and Disney to add a number of Star Wars-related games to its subscription gaming service known as Nitro. Those titles include: Knights of the Old Republic, Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Republic Commando, and The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition. Costing $9.99 a month, Nitro offers more than 80 titles (approximately worth over $1,000) to its subscribers every month.

The Void, a full-body VR experience is offering an exclusive "May the 4th Be On Us" promotion in honor of the holiday. Taking place in select locations in California, Texas, and Florida, the company will allow fans to enter the world of Star Wars in its Secrets of the Empire VR experience. Purchase tickets here.

Credit: The Void

Gaming won't be hard on your wallet this May the Fourth, because select titles will be 75 percent off all day long. Moreover, keep your eyes peeled for in-game giveaways and updates for items and characters. For instance, Star Wars Battlefront II is debuting Leia Organa's Princess look from A New Hope. These promotions can be found in titles across consoles, mobile, and PC. Or you can pick up a Star Wars: Jedi Challenges starter pack for $49.

Local Events:

Slake your thirst for a Nova Blaster or a Red Dwarf by hitting up the Scum and Villainy Cantina, a bar inspired by the one we see at the Mos Eisley spaceport in Episode IV: A New Hope. Located in Hollywood, California, the cantina is open from 6pm - 2am PST. Depending on where you check, its days of operation are all week or just Wednesday through Sunday. In any case, they'll be open this Saturday to give May the Fourth its proper due. Be sure to brush up on your Star Wars trivia before going and oh yeah, costumes and props are very much encouraged! More info can be found on the bar's website here.

The City of Brotherly love has an awesome Marvel exhibit and will soon be initating its first-ever Star Wars-themed bar crawl. The Philly-located crawl kicks off at Tavern on Broad (200 S. Broad St.) at 4pm EST on Saturday and runs through 2am EST. By the end of it, you might have misdemeanor charges on 12 systems, but please do drink responsibly. Tickets range from $15 - $45 and can be purchased here.

A similar bar crawl will also be happening in New York City, starting at The Bowery Electric (327 Bowery) and running from 4pm EST to 2am EST. Costumes are encouraged here, too, so don't skimp on the cosplay, folks, or we'll know. Tickets prices are the same as the Philly event and can be purchased here.

Credit: Lucasfilm

Don't worry, there are family-friendly events out there, too. For example, the community of Colleyville, Texas is going all out for the holiday with free lightsabers for the first 50 kids, live music, Jedi training, a Death Star-themed soccer game, giveaways, and Star Wars-inspired food. Register for the event here.

Music:

Music streaming service Pandora is getting in on the galactic fun with a specially-made (and "definitive") playlist of popular songs that reference Star Wars in some way, shape, or form. "Californication" by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, which references Princess Leia's destroyed home world of Alderaan, is the top fan favorite. Chewbacca, Darth Vader, Yoda, Han, and Luke are among the most-cited elements from the franchise across the songs. The full playlist can be found here.

Pretend like you're chillin' in Jabba the Hutt's palace or Maz Kanata's castle with "Shag Kava - Jabba Flow," a jam written by none other than J.J. Abrams and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The song can be heard in Episode VII: The Force Awakens.

Video of Shag Kava - Jabba Flow