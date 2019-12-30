Star Wars doc Looking for Leia director Annalise Ophelian is back! [Ep #115]

The Fandom Files is joined Annalise Ophelian in a longer conversation about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and her new documentary, Looking for Leia, now on SYFY WIRE VOD! We talk about fandom, The Force, and filmmaking. All this and more in this episode of The Fandom Files.

