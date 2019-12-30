Latest Stories

Star Wars doc Looking for Leia director Annalise Ophelian is back! [Ep #115]

Presenters
Jordan Zakarin
Emily Gaudette
Dec 30, 2019

The Fandom Files is joined Annalise Ophelian in a longer conversation about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and her new documentary, Looking for Leia, now on SYFY WIRE VOD! We talk about fandom, The Force, and filmmaking. All this and more in this episode of The Fandom Files

Listen below!

