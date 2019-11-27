John Boyega comes clean: It was his Star Wars script that ended up on eBay

Mere days ago, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker writer/director J.J. Abrams revealed that an unnamed someone's script for the end of the Skywalker saga ended up on eBay. Explaining that the Star Wars security forces (not unlike Stormtroopers) retrieved the legit script before it sold — and presumably spilled all the secrets from a galaxy, far, far away — Abrams said that it was a careless actor that left what has to be the most-coveted screenplay in all of genre cinema unattended.

It all worked out, everything is fine. Which is probably the only reason why the actor in question has come forward: John Boyega. The Finn portrayer went on Good Morning America to explain what happened and how his version of Abrams and co-writer Chris Terrio's script made its way from his apartment to the internet.

Take a look:

After hearing that co-star Daisy Ridley denied the allegation, Boyega came clean. "Alright guys, it was me," the actor smiled. "It was from my apartment. I was moving apartments and I left the script under my bed. I was like, 'I'm just going to leave it under my bed and when I wake in the morning, I'll take it and move.''

Of course, there were complications. "But then my boys came over and, you know, we started partying a little bit, and the script just stayed there," Boyega said. "Then a few weeks after, this cleaner comes in, finds the script, and puts it on eBay for like £65. So they didn't know the true value." A janitorial win! If anything, that's something ex-sanitation staff Stormtrooper Finn could relate to. And that's only about $83, or a handful of tickets to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (and popcorns) at the movie theater. Lots of Star Wars fans would have spoiled themselves for that kind of money.

The actor joked that he got calls from every Disney official: "even Mickey Mouse called me." Despite the scary lockdown that Disney has enforced on its highest-priority films, like Avengers: Endgame and The Rise of Skywalker, everything seems to have worked out and the world remains unspoiled...if only because nobody believed what a bargain a real Star Wars script could be.