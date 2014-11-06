Latest Stories

Star Wars: Episode VII's official title has finally been revealed!

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Nov 6, 2014

The next chapter in the Star Wars saga has finally been named.

Ever since the seventh Star Wars film was announced, along with Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm, more than two years ago, we've simply been referring to it as Star Wars: Episode VII, just like everyone else. A full title was bound to emerge eventually, though. It's Star Wars tradition, and we just had to wait for director J.J. Abrams and company to open that particular Mystery Box. 

Well, today's the day. The official Star Wars Facebook page just announced that principal photography has been completed on Episode VII, and also revealed this new logo that features the film's long-awaited full title:

Star Wars: The Force Awakens 

Now, cue months of speculation and theorizing over exactly what that title means. In some ways, it seems obvious. At the end of Return of the Jedi, Luke Skywalker became basically the last Jedi in the galaxy, as far as he knew, but a continuation of the saga is definitely not going to let something as interesting as the Force just lie dormant, or exist only in one man. We've heard plenty of rumors about other Force users, both good and bad, joining the fold for this film, so perhaps the title is a reference to that. Or perhaps it references something else entirely. 

Whatever the case, one of the most anticipated films of 2015 finally has a full name. What do you think? Better than The Phantom Menace?

(Via Star Wars)

