Latest Stories

Nightcrawler homecoming cover
Tag: Comics
Comics: Rob Liefeld introduces Aura; Chris Claremont writes Nightcrawler; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gets comic
episodeix
Tag: Movies
Star Wars Weekly: Episode IX wraps and TV spinoff rumors hit hyperdrive
Image May 2019 14
Tag: Comics
Image Comics single-issue solicitations for May 2019
wynonna_earp
Tag: Fangrrls
Fans #FightForWynonna, SYFY remains committed to the show
LastJediPosterCloseup.jpg

Star Wars fan assembles 100,000 LEGO bricks to recreate The Last Jedi’s final battle scene

Contributed by
Default contributor image
George Stark
Feb 22, 2019

Love it or hate it, few can argue that Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi featured a fantastically epic final battle scene, which the filmmaker took his time in carefully setting up.

And sharing that same dedication and ingenuity, is YouTuber and student David Hall, who spent a helluva lot of time (13 months to be exact) in replicating the very same action sequence in a mightily impressive LEGO display.

"Hey @starwars this is my Battle of Crait, 100,000 bricks.. over 13 months to build! #legostarwars" Hall captioned his tweet of the impressive structure.

The attention to detail is undeniably spectacular, especially the use of red bricks to depict the red salt clouds in the film, and so it's no doubt the tweet quickly went viral with fans. "Incredible, the time and cost to make something like that," one fan marveled.

But better still, David’s vision of the Battle of Crait even caught the attention of the official Star Wars Twitter account. "A most impressive display, David. We give it two Vulptex paws up," the account tweeted.

Gaining the official seal of approval certainly meant a lot to David, who replied to the tweet: "I'm crying. Thank you so much @starwars ...you guys have no idea how much this means to me!!!"

Speaking to SYFY WIRE about his work, David said he first started making LEGO Star Wars models six years ago, and has been documenting his work on his YouTube channel. The first creation he made which set him on his path was Kashyyyk, Chewbacca's home-world from Star Wars Episode III. "The model took 2 years, 150,000 bricks, and a total of 56 weekly segments and a Finale (57 videos in total)," he explained. "I spent 2013-2015 working on that model while I was in High School."

We would certainly like to see a closer look at David’s latest magnum opus, as it seems there are even more hidden details of characters under the shield, and also what appears to be Finn's downed fighter.

Talking about his detailed version of the iconic scene, he told us: "The LEGO diorama is similar to what is shown in the movie with some of my own personal tweaks. A great example is that I "exaggerated" the battle part to be more epic than what was shown in the film by adding more figures and action to give the viewer a sense of awe."

If you would like to see it for yourself, Crait will be on display at a LEGO Fan Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina in March 2019 at BrickFair North Carolina.

So, whether you're a fan of the movie or not – you have to admit that this is a pretty cool thing. Do you agree? Battle it out in the comments below.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: The Last Jedi
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: LEGO
Tag: Lucasfilm

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Star Wars Resistance
Tag: BB-8
BB-8 Star Wars Resistance
How original and unused designs for BB-8 made it into Star Wars Resistance on Disney Channel
Josh Weiss
Jan 21, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures
Tag: Lucasfilm
Lego_SW-FreeMakerAdventures.jpg
Check out the first trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Freemakers Adventures
Nathalie Caron
Jun 13, 2016
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Captain Marvel
movie tv hero
Here are Toy Fair 2019's coolest film and TV-inspired toys
Luke Brown
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Rian Johnson
Tag: Star Wars
Rian Johnson Last Jedi premiere
No, Rian Johnson has not given up on his new Star Wars trilogy
Matthew Jackson
Comment count Comment count: Trending 10