Star Wars fan assembles 100,000 LEGO bricks to recreate The Last Jedi’s final battle scene

Love it or hate it, few can argue that Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi featured a fantastically epic final battle scene, which the filmmaker took his time in carefully setting up.

And sharing that same dedication and ingenuity, is YouTuber and student David Hall, who spent a helluva lot of time (13 months to be exact) in replicating the very same action sequence in a mightily impressive LEGO display.

"Hey @starwars this is my Battle of Crait, 100,000 bricks.. over 13 months to build! #legostarwars" Hall captioned his tweet of the impressive structure.

The attention to detail is undeniably spectacular, especially the use of red bricks to depict the red salt clouds in the film, and so it's no doubt the tweet quickly went viral with fans. "Incredible, the time and cost to make something like that," one fan marveled.

Video of Building Crait in LEGO - The FINALE

But better still, David’s vision of the Battle of Crait even caught the attention of the official Star Wars Twitter account. "A most impressive display, David. We give it two Vulptex paws up," the account tweeted.

Gaining the official seal of approval certainly meant a lot to David, who replied to the tweet: "I'm crying. Thank you so much @starwars ...you guys have no idea how much this means to me!!!"

Speaking to SYFY WIRE about his work, David said he first started making LEGO Star Wars models six years ago, and has been documenting his work on his YouTube channel. The first creation he made which set him on his path was Kashyyyk, Chewbacca's home-world from Star Wars Episode III. "The model took 2 years, 150,000 bricks, and a total of 56 weekly segments and a Finale (57 videos in total)," he explained. "I spent 2013-2015 working on that model while I was in High School."

We would certainly like to see a closer look at David’s latest magnum opus, as it seems there are even more hidden details of characters under the shield, and also what appears to be Finn's downed fighter.

Talking about his detailed version of the iconic scene, he told us: "The LEGO diorama is similar to what is shown in the movie with some of my own personal tweaks. A great example is that I "exaggerated" the battle part to be more epic than what was shown in the film by adding more figures and action to give the viewer a sense of awe."

If you would like to see it for yourself, Crait will be on display at a LEGO Fan Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina in March 2019 at BrickFair North Carolina.

So, whether you're a fan of the movie or not – you have to admit that this is a pretty cool thing. Do you agree? Battle it out in the comments below.