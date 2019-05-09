Star Wars fan film reimagines Darth Vader vs Obi-Wan into fight we always deserved

As we endure the interminably long stretch of time until director J.J. Abrams unspools his galactic magnum opus with Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker in December, fans have discovered myriad ways to cope with the anticipation, none better than absorbing this masterful recut confrontation between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi in 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope.

This climactic reunion between the forces of good and evil aboard the Empire's ultimate weapon, the Death Star, is painfully tame by today's standards with a senior Kenobi slowly clashing lightsabers with the towering Sith Lord, yet there's still an elegant simplicity on display. Now this Death Star Duel has been given a magnificent 21st century makeover by VFX Supervisor Christopher Clements and his crew at FXitinPost in a video titled SC 38 Reimagined and the results are astounding!

Video of Star Wars SC 38 Reimagined

This phenomenal fan film uses Deep Fake technology, which employs AI to alter, combine, and superimpose existing images and videos onto source new images or videos, and has been mostly used to create fake political videos, cat tributes, or other nefarious things in the past year or so.

Here, the creators harnessed it to breathe new life into a cherished Star Wars set piece. It took nearly two years to compose this thrilling Sith vs Jedi smackdown, putting a modern action spin on one of the most iconic action scenes in sci-fi history.

Witness the breathtaking scene transformation in the expertly choreographed video above, then tell us if your sensitive Star Wars senses are tingling.