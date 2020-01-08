Star Wars fans raise over $60K for Adam Driver's Arts in the Armed Forces charity

Showing that good begets good, the fate and performance of Kylo Ren AKA Ben Solo in The Rise of Skywalker has inspired some charity-minded Star Wars fans to raise some serious cash — and Kylo actor Adam Driver is taking notice.

A GoFundMe titled Ben Solo’s Legacy has raised, as of this posting, a whopping $67,564 for Driver’s charitable organization, Arts in the Armed Forces. The charity focuses on free arts programming for military personnel and has earned the favor of these fans because of how good Driver is in his Star Wars trilogy.

“Adam Driver's portrayal of Kylo Ren/Ben Solo has been one of the greatest things to ever happen in the last three movies of the Star Wars saga,” the page reads. “As a way of showing gratitude and appreciation for his hard work and because we believe in the mission of AITAF - using art as a tool to more fully understand ourselves and heal - we at r/StarWarsLeaks have decided to set up this fundraiser.”

Even new Chewbacca Joonas Suotamo has gotten in on the fun:

Now Driver has taken notice and thanked this group of Redditors (and everyone else that donate) with a message of his own.

Take a look:

"I just wanted to say, I've been made aware of this GoFundMe campaign that was started in the honor of the Ben Solo character in The Rise of Skywalker, where all the money goes to a nonprofit that I started, called Arts in the Armed Forces,” Driver said, “and it means a whole lot to me that this thing exists and that so many people participated in it."

"Not only did you buy a ticket to see the movie, but now you're also giving money on top of it to this organization that I deeply care about,” the actor concluded. “So I just wanted to take a moment, from me to you, and say thank you very much."

The GoFundMe has a listed goal of $75,000 and over 3,200 donors so far.