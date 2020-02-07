WIRE Buzz: Disney's Star Wars hotel gets a galactic teaser; Ant-Man director honors Kirk Douglas

Punch it, Chewie! Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida will receive a major expansion next year with the opening of Galactic Starcruiser. The fully immersive hotel experience will allow Lucasfilm fans to live out an adventure in the galaxy far, far away during the duration of their stay.

In a new video from the Disney Parks YouTube channel, Ann Morrow Johnson, an executive producer at Walt Disney Imagineering, breaks down all of the Starcruiser's biggest activities, including a daylong stop-over at the Black Spire Outpost on Batuu. Think of it as a cosmic cruise of sorts.

"Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a completely new type of experience," says Morrow Johnson in the teaser. "For the first time, we're going to invite guests to become the hero of their own Star Wars adventure and you can do it in whatever way you like."

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser launches in 2021. As for why we think the "cruise" is unlike anything Galaxy's Edge has yet to offer, click here.

Earlier this week, we sadly lost Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas, who was 103. One of the final members of Hollywood's Golden Age, Douglas was mourned by film fans all over the world.

One of those fans is director Peyton Reed, who worked with Kirk's son, Michael Douglas (who plays Professor Hank Pym), on the two Ant-Man films for the MCU. In a neat and touching homage to Douglas Sr., Reed tweeted out a picture of the late actor overseeing his son's first-ever costume fitting of the Ant-Man suit for Ant-Man and the Wasp.

"April 2017, Beverly Hills. Kirk Douglas presides over Michael’s first Ant-Man suit fitting for ANT-MAN AND THE WASP," reads the caption.

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet,” Michael said in a statement shortly after his father's passing. “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

The 2020 Oscars are two days away and if experts are to be believed, Joaquin Phoenix is poised for a victory in the Best Actor category thanks to his powerhouse performance in Joker.

Numerous awards watchers have now posted their final Academy Award predictions, and although Joker leads the pack with the most noms (11, to be exact), it looks like its best bet for a win will be Phoenix. The New York Times, Gold Derby, and Entertainment Weekly, along with a bevy of awards pundits, are all confident on that front.

After all, Phoenix has already bagged victories at the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Awards, SAG Awards, and BAFTAs.

Joker is also up for Best Picture, Best Director (Todd Phillips), Best Adapted Screenplay (Phillips and Scott Silver), Best Make-Up and Hairstyling (Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou), Best Cinematography (Lawrence Sher), Best Editing, Best Original Score (Hildur Guðnadóttir), Best Sound Mixing (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, and Tod Maitland), Best Sound Editing (Jeff Groth), and Best Costume Design (Mark Bridges).

It is the first comic book film in history to score a nomination for Best Director.