Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is breathtaking and these shots prove it

Like every other aspect of the Star Wars universe, Galaxy's Edge, the franchise's new Disneyland-based theme park, comes with deep fictional lore and is enriched by endless details found in its every nook and cranny. You can spend hours and hours searching for every Easter egg in the park and whispering code words to cast members, and we definitely wouldn't blame you, but we also recommend you take a cue from Ferris Bueller and stop to look and look around — Galaxy's Edge is as beautiful as it is innovative.

We sent host and Star Wars fan extraordinaire Katie Wilson to check out the preview day at the park and some of the snapshots she came back were most impressive. The atmosphere at the Black Spire Outpost of Batuu was festive, as you'd expect, but given some of the sight lines and angles on the shots made it clear that every corner of the park has been designed to elicit awe from fans. Check out some of the photos below, supplemented with some key shots from Getty Images photographers.

Credit: SYFY WIRE

Credit: SYFY WIRE

Credit: SYFY WIRE

Credit: Katie Wilson/SYFY WIRE

Credit: Getty Images

Credit: Katie Wilson/SYFY WIRE

Credit: Getty Images