Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Millennium Falcon
More info i
Credit: SYFY WIRE

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is breathtaking and these shots prove it

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jun 4, 2019

Like every other aspect of the Star Wars universe, Galaxy's Edge, the franchise's new Disneyland-based theme park, comes with deep fictional lore and is enriched by endless details found in its every nook and cranny. You can spend hours and hours searching for every Easter egg in the park and whispering code words to cast members, and we definitely wouldn't blame you, but we also recommend you take a cue from Ferris Bueller and stop to look and look around — Galaxy's Edge is as beautiful as it is innovative.

We sent host and Star Wars fan extraordinaire Katie Wilson to check out the preview day at the park and some of the snapshots she came back were most impressive. The atmosphere at the Black Spire Outpost of Batuu was festive, as you'd expect, but given some of the sight lines and angles on the shots made it clear that every corner of the park has been designed to elicit awe from fans. Check out some of the photos below, supplemented with some key shots from Getty Images photographers.

Photo May 29, 3 11 41 PM

Galaxy's Edge photos

Credit: SYFY WIRE

Galaxy's Edge photos

Credit: SYFY WIRE

Galaxy's Edge photos

Credit: SYFY WIRE

IMG_7603.JPG

Credit: Katie Wilson/SYFY WIRE

Galaxy's Edge

Credit: Getty Images

galaxy's edge

Credit: Katie Wilson/SYFY WIRE

Galaxy's Edge

Credit: Getty Images

Star Wars Galaxy's Edge

Credit: Getty Images

Galaxy's Edge photos
Credit: SYFY WIRE
Galaxy's Edge photos
Credit: SYFY WIRE
Galaxy's Edge photos
Credit: SYFY WIRE
Galaxy's Edge photos
Credit: SYFY WIRE
Galaxy's Edge photos
Credit: SYFY WIRE
Galaxy's Edge photos
Credit: SYFY WIRE
Galaxy's Edge photos
Credit: SYFY WIRE
Galaxy's Edge photos
Credit: SYFY WIRE
Galaxy's Edge photos
Credit: SYFY WIRE
Galaxy's Edge photos
Credit: SYFY WIRE
Galaxy's Edge photos
Credit: SYFY WIRE
