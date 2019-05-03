WIRE Buzz: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge gets John Williams theme; Galaxy Quest takes the stage; more

Disney's upcoming new theme park, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, promises to let people do everything from flying the Millennium Falcon to interacting with the scum and villainy of the outer rim. Of course, it just wouldn't be Star Wars without the right music amping up the drama. Luckily, John Williams is here to make that happen.

The Oscar-winning composer, who wrote the now-immortal Star Wars theme, as well as the music for Indiana Jones, Superman, and Jaws, among many others, has composed a theme to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. The best part: you can listen to the whole track right now.

Video of John Williams - Star Wars: Galaxy&#039;s Edge Symphonic Suite (Audio Only)

The track is titled "Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite." It'll play when attendees are on the planet Batuu, an Outer Rim outpost that will as the setting for Galaxy's Edge. If you're not into hitting replay on YouTube, it's available to download or stream on all major platforms.

Williams, meanwhile, has also scored the soundtrack for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which will be his final stamp on the space opera.

(via /Film)

Speaking of iconic film soundtracks, the beloved cult classic Galaxy Quest is getting the live concert this summer that it's always deserved. The movie's score will come courtesy of the San Diego Symphony, with Oscar-nominated composer David Newman conducting. (There's even a little teaser to give you a taste of what to expect, which you can check out via i09 here.)

Aptly titled Galaxy Quest in Concert, the event will be held Friday, July 19, which by no coincidence at all happens to be right in the middle of SDCC. If you're going to be in the area this summer, you can scope out tickets here.

(via i09)

Finally, some of the great vehicles from science fiction are getting a special museum exhibit all their own. The Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles is launching a "Hollywood Dream Machines" exhibit, which will feature 40 vehicles from various movies and video games.

This includes everything from Doc Brown's Delorean, to the light cycles from Tron: Legacy, to Bumblebee of... well, Bumblebee -- there's even the occasional life-sized replica of a Warthog from Halo thrown in.

As an added bonus, the tour of the exhibit will be done via Microsoft's HoloLens Headset, which will add some mixed-reality elements to the experience. The exhibit opens on May the 4th and will run through March 15th, 2020. If you're interested in checking it out, you can find out more information from the Peterson Automotive Museum website here.

(via Endgadget)