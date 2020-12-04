WIRE Buzz: Star Wars sets new High Republic novel for 2021; Matt Reeves dials up Switchboard horror

The galaxy far, far away is expanding again. Star Wars’ upcoming multi-media initiative, The High Republic, is beginning to take greater shape, with a second adult novel now releasing in 2021.

The Rising Storm, written by Dooku Lost author Cavan Scott, will follow up on the threads left in Charles Soule’s upcoming Light of the Jedi, which drops Jan. 5, 2021. Though not a direct sequel, the book follows newly minted Jedi Council member Stellan Gios continuing the Jedi’s fight against the villainous Nihil, while aided by his Padawan, Bell Zettifar, and “saber-for-hire,” Ty Yorrick.

Check out the cover art below, courtesy of Joseph Meehan:

In a preview with StarWars.com, Scott says he finds Yorrick to be the most intriguing character of the trio. She’s Force-sensitive and has a mysterious past, sure, but she’s also a monster hunter. “You don’t want to get in her way,” Scott teases. “Stellan and the others soon realize that for themselves.”

In case you haven’t heard, Lucasfilm’s High Republic initiative is set 200 years before all the films, at a time where Jedi were at their peak and facing off against the Nihil, a group of anarchistic marauders. In addition to the adult novels, of which Light will be the first, there will also be YA books and comics to help flesh out the world.

Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm will release on July 6, 2021.

You wouldn’t think that being a switchboard operator could be scary, but a just-announced film, appropriately named Switchboard, wants to prove you wrong.

Set in the 1940s, the period horror movie will see a young switchboard operator who winds up communicating with a possible active serial killer. And naturally, the more she speaks with him, the more her life gets put in danger.

The upcoming horror movie has landed a trio of producers to help bring it to life. The Batman director Matt Reeves will be producing the film via his 6th & Idaho banner. He'll be joined by Armaan Zorace and Steven Schneider, who will have a hand in the film’s eventual release. Zorace’s Dark Hell banner, which plans on focusing on horror and other genre films, will also help finance the film. Schneider also isn’t a stranger to horror, having helped produce 2019’s remake of Pet Semetary, as well as the Paranormal Activity franchise, which will receive a new installment in 2022.

Switchboard's script comes courtesy of actor-turned-writer Devon Graye, who has sold several pitches in recent years. His spec script Allison Adams was picked up by Sony, and he also wrote 2019’s Helen Hunt crime horror I See You.