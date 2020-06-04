Star Wars, Hollywood directors stand with John Boyega after protest speech

In the wake of a protest speech at a London Black Lives Matter demonstration, during which Star Wars actor John Boyega stated that "I don't know if I'm going to have a career after this," both Star Wars' Lucasfilm and creators across the entertainment industry have voiced their support for Boyega.

An official Star Wars post addressing Boyega's moving statements on the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minnesota firmly backed the actor. "Lucasfilm stands with John Boyega and his message that, 'Now is the time. Black lives have always mattered. Black lives have always been important. Black lives have always meant something,'" it reads. "The evil that is racism must stop. We will commit to being part of the change that is long overdue in the world. John Boyega, you are our hero."

Boyega's Star Wars journey seems to have come to a close with the last trilogy's The Rise of Skywalker. So what of his future career? Well, the sky's the limit — including high-profile horror, or even superhero cinema, if his industry backers are any indicator. Directors like Get Out's Jordan Peele, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's Rodney Rothman, Birds of Prey's Cathy Yan, and Hair Love's Matthew A. Cherry (as well as writers like The LEGO Batman Movie's Seth Grahame-Smith) all spoke out not only in support of Boyega's stance, but in wanting to work with the actor:

Boyega's Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill (who refers to himself as Boyega's "dad" in his message of support) also tweeted out that he's "never been more proud" of the actor:

Fans can next see Boyega in the upcoming film Naked Singularity.