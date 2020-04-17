Why Ki-Adi Mundi sucks: Ranking the Jedi Council members in Star Wars

High in their tower and high on themselves, the members of the Jedi Council in the galaxy far, far away are not what we always dreamed they would be. We initially met this roundabout review board in the first Star Wars prequel, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, and then we said a semi-permanent farewell to almost all of them in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Some of them have sense, but for the most part, this is an antiquated circle of helplessness.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars helps us in terms of getting to know some of these council members a little bit better. We never hear the great Plo Koon speak in the movies, but he is a major character in the animated series (played by James Arnold Taylor) and is full of wisdom. He is one of the few Jedi Masters who sits on this council for the entirety of the prequel era, the others being Yoda, Mace Windu, Saesee Tiin, and... Ki-Adi Mundi.

Since we're so close to the events of Revenge of the Sith in the final episodes of The Clone Wars, we're going to look at the council members as they appeared in that film and rank them. Harshly. Because they deserve it.

There will be one exception here: Anakin Skywalker takes a seat on the council in the movie, presumably filling the seat of Oppo Rancisis. It would be weird to include Anakin on this list, so we'll be going with Rancisis.

It's not exactly an all-star lineup when we get to this particular bunch. Prior iterations of the Council had some duds (Jocasta "It doesn't exist" Nu sat on the council many years prior) and some standouts (Depa Billaba, the master of Caleb Dume, aka Kanan Jarrus). We'd also pay good money for a Yaddle show, but she (one of Yoda's still-unnamed species) only appeared in the first prequel film. There's definitely more to be discovered there.

But, this ranking, which is listed from best to worst, will just focus on the Episode III-era Council. Again, this isn't entirely fair — we get so much more time with Yoda than with Stass Allie, who we barely meet. Still, screentime (or lack of it) matters, as does what actions they take in that screentime, if any. Some of these Jedi are heroes who tried their best and eventually got their kriff together — others just slithered around doing nothing. And some? Some are the very model of Jedi hubris.

Enjoy the journey. Begun... the ranking of the Jedi Council has.