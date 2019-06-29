Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order demo, Devil May Cry and this week's Gamegrrl news

The 4th or July holiday falls in the middle of the week this year, leaving you with a dilemma. When do you have that barbecue? If you do it this weekend, half your friends will be out of town, and the other half are off next weekend. How many burgers do you get? How many burgers? Just skip it and stay home with some good video games. Heck, invite your friends over to play and just order pizza.

Here are the top Gamegrrl stories for the week ending June 29.

Video of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — Official Gameplay Demo (Extended Cut)

This week EA released an extended gameplay demo for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The third-person action adventure game will hit Xbox, PS4, and PC on November 15 this year. The game takes place after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

“Fans will play as a young Padawan named Cal Kestis, brought to life by Cameron Monaghan(Shameless, Gotham), who has survived Order 66, the Emperor’s secret decree to eliminate all Jedi. Players must pick up the pieces of Cal’s shattered past to complete his training and master the art of the iconic lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.

“Players will meet Cal on Bracca, a brand-new Star Wars planet and one of several new locations introduced in the game. Cal is hiding from the Empire in plain sight but is forced to go on the run when he exposes his Force powers. Along the way, Cal will make new friends, like his mysterious companion Cere, as well as run into some familiar faces, all while being accompanied by his faithful droid BD-1. Cal’s flight from the Empire is made even more dangerous as he is being pursued by the Second Sister, one of the Empire’s elite Inquisitors, who seeks to hunt Cal down and extinguish this surviving Jedi. Assisting the Second Sister are the terrifying Purge Troopers, special Imperial forces trained to seek out Jedi and aid the Inquisitors in their dastardly work.”

Video of Devil May Cry - Launch Trailer - Nintendo Switch

The classic video game Devil May Cry is coming to the Nintendo Switch, and this week we got the launch trailer.

“The first appearance of Dante, the ultimate devil hunter! With the blood of a legendary demon warrior flowing through his veins, Dante takes on a mission from the mysterious Trish to travel to Mallet Island and defeat Mundus, the king of the underworld. But this is no ordinary job for Dante, who is also motivated by revenge…

“Use your sword and dual guns to pull off flashy combos in this classic title which introduced the “stylish action” genre to the world.”

Devil May Cry 5 is currently out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, but if you want to revisit the original, Devil May Cry is available digitally now for the Nintendo Switch.

Video of The Surge 2 - Dev Gameplay Walkthrough

This week we also got a look at The Surge 2 with a new Dev Gameplay Walkthrough video from Deck13 and Focus Home Interactive. We get to see almost nine minutes of the game, which is on the way for PS4, Xbox One and PC this September 24.

“The Surge 2 is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 24, but before you return to the sci-fi post-apocalypse with axe in hand, let developers Deck13 talk you through the world, dangers, and changes coming to The Surge 2. Today’s Dev Gameplay Walkthrough is narrated by Adam Hetenyi, Head of Game Design at Deck13 Interactive. See the massive new levels, the return of uncompromising and brutal combat, now as intense as ever, as well as brand new features like asynchronous multiplayer and drones.

“Also shown off are the improved bosses of The Surge 2, inside new environments with stunning variety between the high walls of Jericho City and its various parks and suburbs. The new and enriched move sets combined with directional blocking alongside character customization, more weapons, more implants, and more armor sets mean your character is truly your own in The Surge 2.

“Players who pre-order The Surge 2 at participating retailers will receive the URBN Gear Pack DLC for free, which includes an armor set, two weapons, one drone, one module, and a bonus online message icon (check listings for local availability). The Surge 2 Limited Edition is also available for pre-order, including an exclusive lenticular cover, an 8-page comic book, a massive double-sided poster and three lithographs. The Limited Edition is available from select retailers worldwide.”

Credit: Square Enix

On the movies and TV side, we learned this week that Village Roadshow Entertainment has acquired the TV and film rights to the puzzle game Myst, and will create a “multi-platform universe,” according to THR . In addition, there is a live-action Final Fantasy XIV on the way from Sony Pictures Television and Hivemind (the people who are doing The Witcher for Netflix). It will tell an original story set in the world of Eorzea. Finally, USA Network has ordered a pilot for the anthology series Masters of Doom, which is the story John Carmack and John Romero who created the game Doom.

So, what piece of Gamegrrl news got you most excited about what’s to come? Let us know in the comments, and if you do make those hamburgers, save us a couple.