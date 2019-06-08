Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Nintendo Direct and this week's gamegrrl news

E3 is coming at the beginning of next week, but it seems like half the announcements already took place. We’ve got the top news for you right here. If you’re going to the big event, make sure you tweet us @SYFYFangrrls because we want to see all your pics! From the box art for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to the Nintendo lineup, here is all the top gamegrrl news for the week ending June 8, 2019.

Video of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — Official Gameplay Reveal Live Stream — EA Play 2019

If you’re excited about the upcoming game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, we’ve got good news for you. EA’s Respawn Entertainment has released the box art (see the main article pic) for the game ahead of Saturday’s EA Play 2019. If you’re even more excited, you can check out the life stream for the gameplay reveal. We have the video for you above. The game will be launching on November 15, 2019 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC via Origin, and will have a story that takes place after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. You’ll play as Cal Kestis, a young Padawan who survived Order 66. You’ll see new planets, meet new characters and have some lightsaber battles. Are you ready?

You can watch the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gameplay reveal live from EA Play 2019, Saturday June 8th at 9:30 AM PDT. Here is the box art for the Standard and Deluxe versions of the game.

The Nintendo E3 lineup for this upcoming week was announced. Fans on the floor of the event are going to be able to check out Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, Luigi’s Mansion 3, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order. There will also be news at the Nintendo Direct event on Tuesday morning. Make sure you stay tuned for all the news and game announcements.

“The 2019 lineup for Nintendo Switch aims to deliver smiles with many different unique games and experiences,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. “Games available this holiday season will be the focus of our booth, and no matter where you live, you can participate in the fun events by watching Nintendo Treehouse: Live during E3 or visiting Nintendo Early Access events at Best Buy, which have a focus on Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order.”

Video of JUMANJI: The Video Game | Teaser Trailer

This week we got a teaser trailer for the upcoming coming title Jumanji: The Video Game from Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe, Outright Games and Funsolve. The game is coming for the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on November 15, 2019. That’s right around the time when the next film in the series hits theaters.

Here is the info for you: “Jumanji: The Video Game puts you in control of Jumanji’s greatest heroes as they seek to find the precious Jewels of Jumanji, save the world and find a way home. What’s stopping them? Only a deadly array of exotic creatures, dangerous locations and an army of evil marauders. Unite with up to three friends on this hilarious adventure in online or split-screen modes, as you tackle all new Jumanji environments and choose your hero from Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Ruby Roundhouse, Franklin “Mouse” Finbar or Professor Shelly Oberon and combine their unique abilities to keep one another alive.”

Video of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne - Story Trailer

If you’re a fan of Monster Hunter: World, you have to check out the new story trailer for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. The expansion will debut at E3 this year, and Capcom has stated that this will be a large portion of their booth. We’re getting new monsters, familiar faces, and the Shrieking Legiana. You’ll be setting off to reach a new base camp in Hoarfrost Reach called Seliana when the game expansion hits PS4 and Xbox One on September 6, and the PC version later in the Winter.

Video of SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated - Announcement Teaser

If you enjoy a good visit to a pineapple under the sea, you’ll be happy to hear that we got an announcement this week about the upcoming game SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated. Here is the info for you from THQ Nordic: “Are you ready, kids? The cult classic is back, faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor! Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots? Of course you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn't you! Want to join forces in a brand new multiplayer mode? The battle is on!”

There is some big Pokémon news this week. We’ve gotten over 15 minutes of information on Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield for Nintendo Switch in a new Pokémon Direct presentation. The Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield release dates were announced as well. We’re getting new game features and Pokémon native to the Galar region when the game hits Nintendo Switch exclusively on November 15, 2019. We’re even getting some Legendary Pokémon including Zacian and Zamazenta. Check out the video for all the details.

Video of Stadia Connect 6.6.2019 - Pricing, Game Reveals, Launch Info &amp; More

There was a big Stadia Connect news video premiering this week that had some news on the game platform from Google. We learned that you can pre-order the Stadia Founder’s Edition at the Google Store for $129.99 and includes a Chromecast Ultra, a limited edition Night Blue Stadia Controller, three months of Stadia Pro, a three-month Buddy Pass and a chance to choose a Stadia name. The first free title is Destiny 2, and you’ll get the game, all previous add-ons, the Shadowkeep expansion and the annual pass. Stadia Pro will be $9.99 per month. The game announcements include Baldur’s Gate 3 which was just announced by Larian Studios, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Gylt, Get Packed, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, and Destiny 2.

Video of Darksiders Genesis - Announcement Teaser

THQ Nord and Airship Syndicate put out an announcement teaser for Darksiders Genesis, which you can watch above. Here is the info for you: “In this Action RPG spin-off, the fourth Horseman of the Apocalypse Strife is called upon to save humankind from certain destruction at the hands of Lucifer. True to its roots, Darksiders Genesis will feature intense combat, exploration, puzzle-solving, epic boss battles and serpent holes from heaven to hell. The game marks the first, full-scale Darksiders adventure played from the top-down perspective.”

