Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order unveils half-hour gameplay demo

An intense Star Wars Celebration trailer reveal led to a highly-anticipated E3 showing for Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, the upcoming Star Wars game that takes place in a post-Order 66 world. The video game expo saw the release of a gameplay demo showcasing much of the linear action and combat in the game, setting the stage for its world. The Jedi are being hunted down. Cameron Monaghan’s Cal Kestis is an ex-Padawan in hiding who starts banding together with a ragtag group (it’s Star Wars, after all) to survive against the Empire’s Purgetroopers.

But there were many promised elements absent from the demo. Your droid buddy BD-1, space exploration, and the deeper character moments that would make the game feel more like an RPG than an Uncharted-like action-adventure game. Perhaps to cover all their bases, Respawn Entertainment and Star Wars dropped the full demo from E3 — twice as long as the one previously made public — which features all sorts of cool new stuff.

Check it out:

Video of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — Official Gameplay Demo (Extended Cut)

Boarding your ship with no loading screen, the player can access a holotable showing the different galaxies they’ll eventually be able to hop between. The voice acting and animation allows tons of minor background stories to play out as Cal walks around Kashyyyk. The gameplay transitions from base-like hubs to wilderness easily, with your faithful droid scanning interesting elements along the way.

Teaming up with Saw Gerrera to take out a Wookiee prison camp/refinery, Cal interacts with plenty of well-worn Star Wars themes and familiar faces to go along with the lightsaber combat. Though, yes, that also rules. A final confrontation with a trooper weilding a nasty-looking dual-ended shock-staff is capped with the surprise arrival of a hulking security droid of the same model as K-2SO. Certainly more to chew on for Star Wars fans than the environmental platforming that was previously released. What do you think of the game so far?

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order allows the Force to be with you on Nov. 15.