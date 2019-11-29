The bromance continues with Star Wars' John Boyega and Oscar Isaac; thanks to cheeky Instagram post

Is there anything the actors of Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker can't do? We don't think so. They make us cry; they make us laugh; they make us want to use quill pens again. Wait, huh? Yes. In a post on Instagram, actor John Boyega (Finn) pens a hilarious letter to his co-star Oscar Isaac (Poe), quill pen and all.

In the video, Boyega can be seen seated at a desk after what we can only assume was a binge-watching session of the Netflix series The Crown. The letter imagines a fake correspondence with Oscar Isaac, with whom he's shared many a tender moment as the final press tour for the saga makes its way around the globe.

Here's a look at the hilarious video:

The caption on the video reads:

"Please reciprocate my correspondence by the ‘morrow. @starwars press tour continues!!! I need to stop watching the crown!"

See, we told you he was binge-watching that Netflix over the holiday!

The video also contains a montage of some classic Boyega/Isaac moments, including the moment the pair first laid eyes on one another in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. With the video, it looks like Boyega is hoping to rekindle the beautiful Bromance between him and Isaac. The actor appears pensive, even sad at some points as the music swells to an emotional crescendo. Listen, we need these two together on stage. The sooner, the better.

At least we know we'll get to see our favorite team together on screen as Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe, Finn (John Boyega), along with the rest of the Resistance makes a last push to eradicate the First Order and the Dark Side from the galaxy once and for all.

Directed by J.J. Abrams, the much-anticipated film won't open to the public until Friday, December 20.