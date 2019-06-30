Latest Stories

Giant Flightless Bird Hero
Star Wars: Hamill confirms he also mo-capped this 'Bight'-sized Last Jedi character

Josh Weiss
Jun 30, 2019

Nearly two years on from the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Mark Hamill is still helping fans decode Easter eggs in the Rian Johnson-directed eighth episode.

Hamill, who had a starring role as a jaded version of Luke Skywalker, also took on the minor part of Dobbu Scay, a minuscule alien on the casino planet of Canto Bight, who mistakes BB-8 for some sort of a galactic slot machine. Since many have been claiming since 2017 that Hamill only voiced Scay, the actor took to Twitter to set the record straight once and for all.

"It is commonly (& mistakenly) reported that I only did the voice of Dobbu Scay, but I filmed the scene in a full motion-capture suit w/ a giant-sized medicine ball to make me the same size as BB-8. I didn't expect to be credited, assuming it would be another un-billed Easter-egg," he wrote in a tweet, answering a fan's question about whether or not he also did the body performance for the "Bight"-sized character.

The sequence on Canto Bight also features a short cameo from frequent Johnson collaborator, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The Brick and Looper star plays Slowen Lo, the catfish-looking, Foghorn Leghorn-sounding alien who informs the proper authorities about Rose Tico and Finn's illegal spaceship landing on the beach.

While Hamill will be reprising Luke in the form of a Force Ghost for Episode IX (out Dec. 20), let's hope J.J. Abrams lets him do another secret mo-cap role as well.

