The Mandalorian Season 2 casts Michael Biehn, podracing gets ported, and possible Reylo proof

Time again for STAR WARS WEEKLY, the SYFY WIRE series that rounds up the most important news of the week from a galaxy far, far away.

Think of us as your own personal Star Wars Holocron.

MICHAEL BIEHN IN THE MANDALORIAN?

The biggest news of the week comes from the land of unconfirmed reports. Making Star Wars first reported (and outlets like The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the report through their own sources) that Michael Biehn would be joining The Mandalorian for its second season.

You’ll recognize Biehn mostly from his supporting roles in The Terminator (1984) and Aliens (1986). He did a lot of other great character work over the years, too, ranging from Tombstone (1993) to Planet Terror (2007). I had the chance to interview him at length a couple of years ago at a convention and he spoke glowingly about the independent work he was producing, but he still had that itch to get into franchise work again. By these reports, it seems as though he’s got his big break all over again.

Credit: Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Getty Images

It makes a lot of sense that Biehn would be eyed for a role in The Mandalorian. So much of the show is a throwback to what we love that’s come before and Biehn helped define the look, feel, and sound of ‘80s sci-fi action movies. The Mandalorian definitely has that vibe, and he seems a perfect fit. The rumors suggest that he would be playing a bounty hunter, which would fit the shape of the show, but just remember that nothing is confirmed until you read about it on StarWars.com.

JOHN WILLIAMS, SUPER-GENIUS

John Williams is one of the smartest people in any room he’s in. His ability to tell stories through music is unparalleled and his ability to tell those stories with Star Wars over the course of 40 years as things evolved is simply unprecedented.

There are so many small ties and musical cues that can help tell stories or connect moments together it’s hard to catalog them. David W. Collins' podcast The Soundtrack Show collected a number of these moments, as did this enterprising Twitter user.

Seeing how the music connects between those two moments really does change the mood and meaning of the scene. Williams is almost certainly commenting on how he thinks Rey and Ben Solo's relationship connects to the tragedy of Anakin and Padmé.

It’s a really beautiful piece of music in both cases and seeing one comment on the other is fascinating.

PODRACING FOR THE SWITCH AND PS4

Star Wars Episode I: Racer might be one of the best video games ever produced with the Star Wars franchise. It’s a solid racing game, married to John Williams music and Star Wars sound and visuals. It’s just fun, too, which always helps.

Now, we’re getting a version of it ported for the Switch and PlayStation 4.

There is literally no downside to this news. Star Wars: Episode I: Racer is coming soon for PS4 and Switch.

THE CLONE WARS PLAYS "DEAL NO DEAL"

Today sees the release of a brand new episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. “Deal No Deal” sees Ahsoka Tano and the Martez sisters take a job for the Pyke Syndicate and it doesn’t quite go the way they planned it.

Video of Star Wars: The Clone Wars | &quot;Deal No Deal&quot; Clip | Disney+

This is another great episode and it builds to a cliffhanger that makes the most of the episodic-arc stories The Clone Wars came to be known for in its later seasons. As we near the halfway point for this arc, it raises a lot of fascinating questions about Ahsoka and her fate. Had Order 66 not happened and the Empire not taken over, would she have ended up living the life of a smuggler in the Underworld?

It’s an interesting thing to think about.

Also, pay close attention to the Indiana Jones references in this episode. They will put a smile on your face.

“Deal No Deal” is available now on Disney+ in the U.S.

STAR WARS DETOURS

This week, I thought I’d leave you with some lighter fare to cap off our weekly sojourn through Star Wars news.

This is the extended trailer from Star Wars Detours, the sketch comedy show Seth Green and Matt Sennreich were developing with George Lucas just before Disney bought Lucasfilm. Even though several episodes had been completed, Disney shelved the whole series.

Video of Star Wars Detours

I’ve long advocated for Disney to just release this quietly, but I wonder how dated it would seem? Maybe the jokes were topical almost a decade ago, but would Star Wars fans today take to it? There’s only one way to find out.

Release the Snyder cut… No, that’s not right. I mean… Release Star Wars Detours. Yeah, that’s the ticket.

Until next week: May the Force be with you!