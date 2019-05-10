Star Wars Weekly: Quashing a Rian Johnson rumor and being escorted by Stormtroopers

Time again for STAR WARS WEEKLY, the SYFY WIRE series that rounds up the most important news of the week from a galaxy far, far away. Think of us as your own personal Star Wars Holocron.

NEW RELEASE DATES!

Disney sent a press release out this week that detailed release dates for a huge number of its upcoming films for much of the next decade. There are significant holes in it, spaces for more movies to be added, and, with anything this far in advance, it's almost certainly going to shift a little.

For Star Wars fans, though, the most exciting news came in the form of some concrete information for the release of films after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Yes, it's longer than many of us want to wait, but at least we know when to plan for.

It's interesting that these are not billed as a trilogy, though many of us assume them to be that. There's every chance these three untitled Star Wars films could each be the opening salvos in new trilogies. Or something else entirely.

We still don't know a whole lot and shouldn't speculate irresponsibly. Which brings us to our next item:

RUMOR CONTROL: RIAN JOHNSON'S TRILOGY

Some people are taking this news to mean that Rian Johnson's upcoming trilogy has somehow been canceled. There's no evidence to support this theory, yet that hasn't stopped some of the more unsavory parts of fandom from celebrating.

What many seem to forget is that mere weeks ago Kathleen Kennedy announced she was having meetings with Johnson as well as David Benioff and D.B. Weiss about the future of Star Wars films and how to shape them accordingly. And it wasn't long before that that Johnson once again confirmed that he was working on his trilogy.

Add that to the fact that Johnson has made the only Star Wars movie of the era completely free of behind-the-scenes drama, and there's less than no reason to think that Disney would fire him or cancel his movies over the overly vocal displeasure of a disgruntled minority.

So, understand that when people try to sell you this news without any evidence to back it up, it's just clickbait.

STORMTROOPERS AT GALAXY'S EDGE

When Galaxy's Edge opens later this month, fans will have a mere four hours to take in the sights and sounds. How in the world do they plan to enforce such a limit? Well, wristbands and Stormtroopers, according to the Orange County Register.

Apparently, park-goers will be issued a colored wristband for their designated time window and then escorted out of the land by Stormtroopers when their time is up.

There is still some fine-tuning Disney will need to do to manage the crush of crowds after these reservation windows expire on June 24th, and it will be interesting to see how the crowds spike again after the Rise of the Resistance ride opens later in the year.

REIMAGINING THE DEATH STAR DUEL

Some fans got together and reimagined the final duel between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader in a new Star Wars fan film.

Video of Star Wars SC 38 Reimagined

It's really fun and interesting to watch, but I'm baffled by the suggestions of some fans that this should be in the film itself. It's really great work, but doesn't fit narratively into Star Wars: A New Hope in any way. Especially when you look at the growth of Obi-Wan's character arc, and doubly so when you look at it through the lens of the episode of Star Wars Rebels called "Twin Suns," when he finally dispatches Darth Maul.

He's a master now and the flashy, showy techniques of his youth are from a bygone era. He no longer needs them.

That doesn't mean this fan film isn't a lot of great fun. It is. It just doesn't fit in the movie itself.

ONE LOVE

As we continue our celebration of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace for its 20th anniversary, I wanted to post another one of the tone poems from the film's advertising campaign. "One Love" is the trailer that featured Shmi Skywalker as she struggles to say goodbye to her son.

What some might forget is how this spot in particular fueled speculation that Qui-Gon might actually be Anakin's father and be in a relationship with Shmi. Back before The Phantom Menace came out, people had no context for how the puzzle pieces fit and tried to put them together any way they could.

Regardless, this is a beautiful piece and I hope it moves you as much as it moves me.

Video of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace &quot;One Love&quot; Tone Poem Commercial (1999)

Until next week: May the Force be with you!