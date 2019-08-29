WIRE Buzz: Obi-Wan series reveals timeline; The Walking Dead teases S10; more

Disney and Lucasfilm finally confirmed at last week’s D23 Expo that Ewan McGregor will be returning as Obi-Wan for an all-new series, but didn’t share many details about how the upcoming Disney+ show will approach the canonical Jedi master’s transition from the Star Wars movie prequel trilogy to the small screen.

Now, thanks to a new reveal in a recent episode of The Star Wars Show, it appears we at least know where in the timeline Obi-Wan’s story will resume. Head just past the minute mark in the clip below to learn that the still-unnamed series will take place eight years after the events of The Revenge of the Sith, the final film in George Lucas’ prequel series.

Video of We Talk to the Cast of The Mandalorian Star Wars on YouTube

That would put Obi-Wan nearly a decade out from taking the high ground after he and Anakin parted ways in Revenge of the Sith, which means the new series will begin just a little more than a decade before A New Hope, the very first movie in the franchise. But we’ll have to wait and see how rapidly the new show will advance the action (could Darth Maul show up again?) once it catches up with the older (but not-quite old) Ben Kenobi.

Production on the show is slated to start next year, with an expected arrival on Disney+ sometime in 2021 or beyond. That should give McGregor’s return to the Star Wars universe plenty of time to have the spotlight after The Mandalorian debuts when Disney+ goes live this Nov. 12.

AMC’s first footage teasing the upcoming tenth season of its flagship zombie show is all about team spirit and looking to the future — a necessary come-together pep rally for the refreshed ensemble of survivors, now that Andrew Lincoln is off to fry bigger fish in The Walking Dead universe.

“We’re bonded together by the fellowship of the living,” says Michonne (Danai Gurira), as she leads off a composite video tour of the cast flashing all the badassery they intend to bring to the Season 10 table. Armed to the teeth with blunt and bladed weapons to suggest a more up-close, visceral kind of confrontation in the making, the teaser flashes between the good guys and menacing images of the walkers, while working toward the endgame: “Together, we silence the whisperers.”

As the new clip shows, Season 10 will serve up a mix of old and new, with Cyndie (Sydney Park) returning to sport a fierce-looking double-edged sawblade sword alongside Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Dianne (Kerry Cahill), Michonne, and more. Oh, and to drive home the point that it’s now a true humans-versus-zombies cage match, even Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) chimes in to add his fighting arm to the new coalition against a common enemy.

For a gang that’s putting up such a united front, there’s a ramped-up air of pissed-off determination this time out that appears to be setting down an us-versus-them battle that perhaps teases a leaner and meaner storyline heading into the show’s tenth anniversary. Season 10 of The Walking Dead comes shambling onto AMC with a premiere date set for Oct. 6.

Video of The I-Land: Season 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix Netflix on YouTube

Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi series The I-Land just washed ashore with its first full-length official trailer, shedding fresh light on the new show to reveal a dystopian mystery at the heart of its reality-testing story.

Ominously monitored by a newly-introduced ringmaster-type character in black, the new clip reveals The I-Land to mix a little of the “it’s all a simulation” unreality of The Truman Show with the beachy, post-plane crash castaway tension of Lost. Everyone trapped on the island starts out believing they're caught up in the same real-life catastrophe — but the virtual underpinnings framing their whole scenario may be where the real danger lies.

Starring Kate Bosworth, Natalie Martinez, Alex Pettyfer, and Kyle Schmid, The I-Land arrives at Netflix on Sept. 12.