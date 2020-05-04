The Jedi deaths in Order 66, ranked by how sad they make me

Once upon a time there were Jedi, and the Jedi were good, and then they kinda stopped being good and got really involved in politics and were generally awful to this distraught 10-year-old because they sensed human emotion in him and then one day the distraught 10-year-old turned into a distraught adult who sided with Sheev (ha) Palpatine, the enemy of the Jedi, because the enemy of the Jedi had the emotional awareness to recognize that at this point this kid would do literally anything for someone who pulled him aside and was like, “Hey, it seems like you’re not doing OK, do you wanna talk?”

Anyway, then the Jedi died. All it took was one little broadcast from Sheev (a sinister broadcast, though not a Fortnite-exclusive one) and it was time for Order 66. Legions of Clone troopers suddenly stopped being cool, chill guys and instead shot all the Jedi in cold blood. Sad stuff, I know.

With the series finale of The Clone Wars airing today, May 4, aka Star Wars Day, aka May the 4th, it seemed like the right time to revisit this particularly dark chapter in the Star Wars saga. These are the deaths of the Jedi in Order 66 that we see, ranked by how sad they make me, personally.

(This ranking will also include the Jedi Palpatine killed during the confrontation preceding Order 66. Just, y'know, for your awareness.)