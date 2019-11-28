Star Wars: Emperor Palpatine gets the last word in thrilling new spot for The Rise of Skywalker

We still have no idea how Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) returns in The Rise of Skywalker, but he does get a cool new bit of dialogue in the latest spot for the ninth episode of Star Wars. As Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) prepare for an epic lightsaber sequence amidst a stormy sea, Sheev ominously says the final string of words:

"This will be the final word in the story of Skywalker."

Anyone else have chills?

For added effect, the 30-second stinger samples bits of "Duel of the Fates" from Phantom Menace and "The Imperial March" (aka Darth Vader's iconic theme song) from The Empire Strikes Back. Both pieces were written by John Williams and are indelible elements of the entire Star Wars franchise, instantly conjuring characters, battles, and set pieces in the imaginations of fans without the need of a single visual aid.

Check out the fresh "mini-trailer" below:

Video of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker | “Duel” TV Spot

As you can see, the video also includes a slew of new footage, including Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) yelling in pain at the fall of a fellow pilot, Finn (John Boyega) piloting the Millennium Falcon in a dogfight against First Order vessels, a laughing Babu Frik, and a haggard-looking Rey beholding the firery wreck of a destroyed TIE fighter.

Seriously, Dec. 20 cannot come soon enough!

Directed and co-written by J.J. Abrams (The Force Awakens), the long-awaited film co-stars Kelly Marie Tran, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Carrie Fisher, Keri Russell, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Ackie, Dominic Monaghan, Billie Lourd, Jimmy Vee, and Greg Grunberg.

The Rise of Skywalker was co-written by Chris Terrio (Justice League). Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly both received story credit for the project. John Williams returns to score the picture as well.