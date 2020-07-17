Star Wars Rebels hit a new level when Ahsoka walked down that ladder [Jabba the Pod 3.2]

One of the biggest mysteries in the first season of Star Wars Rebels regarded the identity of Fulcrum, the mysterious Rebel agent who passed important information on to Hera Syndulla. In the final episode of Season 1, the secret was revealed: Fulcrum was Ahsoka Tano.

She walked down a ladder right into the series, and just like that, Ahsoka was back. Ashley Eckstein was back too, and Rebels became a whole new show. There were rumors at the time about who Fulcrum could be, and certainly a lot of hope — but the secret was well kept. The reveal blew minds, and cemented the series as must-watch Star Wars.

The reveal remains powerful even when we know it's coming. This was one of many triumphant and unexpected returns the character would have over the years, but it was the first, and it was special. It set up a second season for Rebels that was stronger in every way, and it set Ahsoka on a collision course with her former mentor, Darth "Skyguy" Vader.

Our heroes over on Jabba the Pod (Brian, Caitlin, and Matt) discuss this big reveal as well as the rest of the second half of Rebels Season 1 this week as they continue their journey through the series. They also get into some news about Star Wars: The Bad Batch, way more impressions of Azmorigan than are necessary, and discuss the pros and cons of hugging twi'leks. How hard should you squeeze those lekku? The answers may shock you.

