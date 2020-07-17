Latest Stories

The Time Traveler's Wife
Tag: Fangrrls
Rachel McAdams deserves to time travel
Star Wars The Clone Wars Bad Batch
Tag: Movies
A new Star Wars animated series and rumors of more Solo stories?
Joe and Anthony Russo
Tag: Movies
Netflix's most expensive movie ever will be a $200M James Bond-level thriller from the Russo Bros.
brave new world
Tag: TV
Brave New World showrunner: Aldous Huxley 'wouldn't be very surprised' by the changes
Ahsoka
More info i
Credit: Lucasfilm
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Star Wars Rebels hit a new level when Ahsoka walked down that ladder [Jabba the Pod 3.2]

Presenters
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Caitlin profile image
Caitlin Busch
Jul 17, 2020
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Jabba the Pod
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Wars Rebels
Tag: Ahsoka Tano

One of the biggest mysteries in the first season of Star Wars Rebels regarded the identity of Fulcrum, the mysterious Rebel agent who passed important information on to Hera Syndulla. In the final episode of Season 1, the secret was revealed: Fulcrum was Ahsoka Tano.

She walked down a ladder right into the series, and just like that, Ahsoka was back. Ashley Eckstein was back too, and Rebels became a whole new show. There were rumors at the time about who Fulcrum could be, and certainly a lot of hope — but the secret was well kept. The reveal blew minds, and cemented the series as must-watch Star Wars.

The reveal remains powerful even when we know it's coming. This was one of many triumphant and unexpected returns the character would have over the years, but it was the first, and it was special. It set up a second season for Rebels that was stronger in every way, and it set Ahsoka on a collision course with her former mentor, Darth "Skyguy" Vader.

Our heroes over on Jabba the Pod (Brian, Caitlin, and Matt) discuss this big reveal as well as the rest of the second half of Rebels Season 1 this week as they continue their journey through the series. They also get into some news about Star Wars: The Bad Batch, way more impressions of Azmorigan than are necessary, and discuss the pros and cons of hugging twi'leks. How hard should you squeeze those lekku? The answers may shock you.

Take a listen below, or wherever you get your podcasts. Calristhiaaan!

 

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Google Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on RadioPublic.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Jabba the Pod
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Wars Rebels
Tag: Ahsoka Tano

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker