Star Wars Resistance will end with Season 2: Watch the new trailer featuring Kylo Ren

The journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes a stop on the Disney Channel this October. Lucasfilm has announced that the upcoming second season of Star Wars Resistance will be its last, and we now have our first trailer.

Taking place during the events of The Last Jedi, and leading up to The Rise of Skywalker, Season 2 finds our Resistance characters still on the run from the First Order, much like their movie counterparts. But now Supreme Leader Kylo Ren is seemingly taking a hands-on approach in their capture. During this chase, Tam is struggling with her conscience and loyalty to either the Resistance or the First Order.

Check out the new trailer below for a preview of what’s to come:

Video of Star Wars Resistance Season 2 - Trailer (Official)

Star Wars Resistance tells the story of Kazuda Xiono, a member of the Resistance sent by Poe Dameron to the Colossus, a refueling station on the Outer Rim. His mission was to scout the area to determine whether it was loyal to the Resistance or the First Order. Working for a friend of Poe's, Yeager, Kaz acts as a mechanic to hide his true identity. During his time there, he befriends Ace Squadron, made up of some of the best pilots in the galaxy.

The end of the first season has Kaz and Ace Squadron fleeing from the First Order in the Colossus, but incomplete hyperdrive coordinates make their destination unknown. They are also reeling from the betrayal of their teammate Tam, who has joined the First Order.

This final season will feature a plethora of guest stars, including Joe Manganiello, Daveed Diggs, Matthew Wood, and Lucy Lawless. The show stars Christopher Sean, Suzie McGrath, Scott Lawrence, Myrna Velasco, Josh Brener, Donald Faison, Elijah Wood, Jim Rash, Bobby Moynihan, Liam McIntyre, Jason Hightower, and Sumalee Montano.

Star Wars Resistance premieres Oct. 6 on the Disney Channel and Disney Now, with future airings on Disney XD.