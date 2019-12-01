Star Wars: Rey uses a hilarious Jedi Mind Trick in one of two new spots for The Rise of Skywalker

"They fly now" won't be the only bit of Poe Dameron-based comedy in The Rise of Skywalker, which has dropped two more spots in a Thanksgiving holiday weekend filled with new Star Wars content.

In one of the two mini-trailers entitled "Hold On," Rey (Daisy Ridley) uses her Force powers to mesmerize two First Order stormtroopers to accept that she, Finn (John Boyega), and Poe (Oscar Isaac) are in their midst.

"It's ok that we're here," she says, waving her hand in the traditional Jedi Mind Trick fashion. "It's ok that you're here," says one trooper. "It's good," responds the other. Nonplussed, Poe turns to Finn and asks, "Does she do that to us?"

This is exciting because we haven't really seen Rey use her mind-altering abilities to sway the thoughts and decisions of villains since The Force Awakens where she convinced a stromtrooper (played by Daniel Craig) to let her go.

The second spot is called "Celebrate" gives us another line of dialogue from Ian McDiarmid's Darth Sidious (aka Emperor Sheev Palpatine). In his trademark croaky voice he declares, "Let the final battle...begin."

As Chris Prince, an editor at Insight Editions and an alum of SYFY WIRE Star Wars exclusives, wrote on Twitter:

"Starting to wonder if they got Ian McDiarmid into the sound booth just to record a bunch of cool lines for the trailers."

Directed and co-written by J.J. Abrams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters everywhere on Friday, Dec. 20.