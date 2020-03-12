WIRE Buzz: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker bloopers; Scream reboot directors; more

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker certainly got dark — even downright emo thanks to Adam Driver’s complicated arc as Kylo Ren — but it still managed to find plenty of fun, light, and yes, even humor over the course of its saga-closing moments. But what if it was just funny the whole time because it was cast with a ton of goofballs? Take heart, genre fans, because that’s what the newly released blooper reel for the film delivers.

Domhnall Gleeson, series newcomer Richard E. Grant, and the villainous First Order finally find some levity over the course of this gag reel. Allegiant General Pryde has never been better.

Take a look:

Poor Oscar Isaac and John Boyega were taken out by General Hux and the First Order for the first time...simply because Gleeson’s deliveries kept getting crazier.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is out on digital platforms March 17 and Blu-ray/DVD March 31.

Next, a pair of promising genre directors have been found to helm the upcoming Scream film. Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who directed last year's breakout gorefest Ready or Not look to bring their tongue-in-cheek horror talents to the storied franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news, the pair's filmmaking group Radio Silence will also be involved with production, with member Chad Villela acting as producer on the new Scream.

Little is known about the upcoming film, though with a new creative team behind it, more should be solidifying for the upcoming entry in the reference-heavy horror series.

Finally, a TV creator that recently dropped one of the best small-screen comic adaptations of all time on fans has divulged what kind of IP he’s after next. Damon Lindelof, the man behind HBO’s recent slam-dunk Watchmen show, was recently candid about the future of Star Trek — countering the film franchise’s Simon Pegg’s claims that it’s run out of steam — saying that there are plenty of stories left to tell and many ways left to tell them. But that’s not where his excitement stops in the world of genre franchises.

Speaking to Fandom, Lindelof also made sure to note that he was open to tackling two of the biggest franchises in the world — the MCU and Star Wars — for Disney...in the future, that is. “I think that doing something in the Marvel universe, anywhere in the Marvel Universe, would be really potentially exciting for me, especially as they start to get a little bit more experimental,” Lindelof said.

“Some of the things that I’ve seen for Wandavision, for example, just feel like, ‘Okay, now we’re getting somewhere’. Particularly in a television space. And, at some point, but certainly not in the immediate future, I feel like I would love to do something in the Star Wars universe. Maybe a decade from now when I would no longer be blamed for ruining it. That would be a hoot.”

Was that last note a dig at his Lost co-creator and The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams? Some fans certainly could’ve been more pleased with how the Star Wars saga’s finale played out, but once the dust settles, they still love Star Wars. And then will be the time, it seems, for Lindelof to jump into hyperspace for the franchise.