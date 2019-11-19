Shippers ahoy! Star Wars' Oscar Isaac says Poe brings a ‘sexual element’ to every relationship

Star Wars shippers have made the final trilogy in the Skywalker saga one of the most romantically tense, whether it be between Force-wielding rivals Kylo Ren and Rey, or the bromantic Resistance fighters Poe Dameron and Finn. As The Rise of Skywalker nears and the series comes to a close, those potential relationships seem now-or-never. And, for the latter pairing, the actors themselves are spilling details on their in- and out-of-character relationships that could hint at the future of the pair on-screen.

Speaking to Total Film, the two actors were candid about the closeness of their characters — something Boyega says started before the roles were even solidified. When asked about Isaac’s claim that the two could potentially be attracted to each other, Boyega explained that “it all started before everybody knew who Finn and Poe were, in the audition process.”

“They hadn’t cast Poe, so they asked me to do a chemistry read with the two potential Poes they had,” the actor said. “But there’s something about Oscar and me — we like the same things. We play video games with each other. We have very transparent conversations. This guy knows me. Like, he knows me. There’s not one thing that I can’t say to him and I’d feel embarrassed or whatever.” While the actor doesn’t divulge who the other potential (Poetential?) candidate for Dameron was, it’s clear that the casting was a coup, especially since it led to a whole segment of the fandom rallying behind the pair.

“That chemistry off-screen — that’s our dream as actors,” Boyega explained, “for the audience to be like, ‘Yo, these two characters are great together.’ Because we have so much. When people saw that, we were like, ‘Yeah, people can see that we’re actually friends in real life.’”

And for those thinking that there’s more than friendship here, well, Isaac is ready to talk about that, too. When speaking about his relationship with Keri Russell’s new (and mysterious) Kijimi-based character, Zorii Bliss, Isaac explained that the pair had a history ... and it’s complicated.

“Well, every relationship with Poe has a sexual element,” Isaac said. “It’s just kind of the way it is. But with her, you definitely get a sense that things were left kind of messy and there’s some hurt there.” Poe Dameron, interplanetary heartbreaker.

But it’s not all teases and winks from Isaac, who also touched on the plot of the final Skywalker film in his interview. “What’s amazing about the story and the script is that you learn that both the Sith and the Jedi have been playing a very long game,” he said. “From the get-go, there’s been this chess match. All these pieces have been played. And now we get to see who gets checkmate.” So it sure sounds like that prophesied balance that will be brought to the Force will become decidedly unbalanced, once and for all.

This is no stalemate: The Rise of Skywalker is bringing a checkmate when it hits theaters on Dec. 20.