An unofficial guide to the unused story ideas for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

There was a lot of speculation on Reddit recently when supposed plot points from Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly's script for the ninth and final Star Wars episode surfaced online.

While the writing duo did get story credit for what became The Rise of Skywalker under director J.J. Abrams, we'll never truly know what Trevorrow and Connolly had in mind for the end of the Skywalker Saga unless Lucasfilm publishes their unused screenplay, which isn't very likely.

That said, the official art book for The Rise of Skywalker (now on sale from Abrams Books) is a rich treasure trove of potential plot ideas that either evolved into what we see in the movie or were axed entirely as Abrams' script (co-written with Chris Terrio) took shape — even as filming got underway at Pinewood Studios in the U.K.

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney

"With my day job being creative art manager, I’m lucky enough to see all the concept art as it’s being created for the most part," the book's author, Phil Szostak, told SYFY WIRE. "I do have access to a database that literally has every piece of concept art that was done ... I’m looking at thousands, if not tens of thousands of pieces of art, which is a pure joy ... Just digging into those folders and the sub-folders and the dormant files and all that stuff, I do, on occasion, find interesting, weird, one-off stuff."

"I've never rewritten a film as much as this one," Terrio says in the book. "We're course-correcting as we go — we're trying things, and some things don't work and some things aren't ambitious enough. Some things are overly ambitious. Some things are too dense. Some things are too simple. Some things are too nostalgic. Some things are too out-of-left-field. We're finding our balance."

We've already explored some of these unused concepts, like the Miyazaki-esque Oracle, the original insectoid design for Babu Frik, and the duck-inspired design of D-O. The movie's novelization and visual dictionary yielded even more goodies about stuff like the Battle of Crait, the Knights of Ren, Jannah's relationship to Lando, and Leia's Force-related abilities.

But the juicy insights don't end there, folks. With that in mind, SYFY WIRE has pulled together an unofficial guide to the really cool and strange story beats highlighted in The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but that never made it into the finished film.