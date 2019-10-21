Latest Stories

Twitter praises glorious, gut-wrenching final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer
Breaking down The Emperor's return in the final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker final trailer teases saga's epic conclusion
WIRE Buzz: Andy Serkis shows Christmas Carol spirit; Riverdale casts Fred Andrews' brothers; more
Credit: Lucasfilms/Disney
Twitter praises glorious, gut-wrenching final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Oct 21, 2019

Tonight, Star Wars fans everywhere waited patiently — some even sat through the first half of Monday Night Football — to catch the absolutely epic final trailer for Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, before it opens in theaters this December.

The film will conclude 'The Skywalker Saga,' which spans from Episode I: The Phantom Menace, through the classic trilogy from the '70s and '80s, and up through the sequel trilogy which kicked off in 2015. While it's certainly not the last time we'll be visiting this particular galaxy far, far away, with plenty of film and TV projects in the works, it will be the last film to center on Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker and his family's complicated legacy left on the galaxy. 

Naturally, people had thoughts. 

While seeing characters new and old come together for one last epic showdown between good and evil, there was one C-3PO line that really tugged at fans' heartstrings. 

And, of course, the final trailer for the final movie of 'The Skywalker Saga' happened to come out on what would have been Carrie Fisher's 63rd birthday, a fact that did not go overlooked. 

What does it all mean? Well, Abrams has assured everyone that The Rise of Skywalker would serve as a fitting conclusion to not only the sequel trilogy but the two trilogies that came before, as well. That does explain the resurgence of Ian McDiarmid's Emperor Palpatine, who was manipulating his way into power back in the glory days of the Old Republic. 

It's also clear that the film will take place around the ruins of the second Death Star, which saw not only the death of Palpatine but the redemption of his long-manipulated apprentice, Anakin Skywalker. 

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will open in theaters everywhere on Dec. 20. Let us know your own trailer reactions in the comments below!

