Star Wars: Rogue One casts an Oscar winner in a galaxy far, far away

Nathalie Caron
Jun 15, 2015

Looks like Star Wars: Rogue One has nabbed itself an Oscar winner

Variety reports that Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland, Taken 3) is "in negotiations" (but it looks like a slam-dunk) to join the cast of director Gareth Edwards’ upcoming stand-alone Star Wars movie, which stars Felicity Jones (The Theory of Everything), Ben Mendelsohn (The Dark Knight Rises, Bloodline), Diego Luna (Elysium), Sam Clafin (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay) and Riz Ahmed (Nightcrawler). Below is the movie’s first synopsis:

"A rogue band of resistance fighters unite for a daring mission to steal the Death Star plans in Star Wars anthology film, ROGUE ONE."

Felicity Jones will star as one of those rebel soldiers, while sources are reporting that both Riz Ahmed and Diego Luna will also play fellow Rebel Alliance fighters. No word on the role Whitaker could be playing yet. Disney and Lucasfilm have yet to comment.

Star Wars: Rogue One will take place between the events of Episodes III and IV, but will be closer to Star Wars: A New Hope time-wise. It will be released in theaters on Dec. 16, 2016. Are you excited to see Forest Whitaker in a Star Wars role? Do you want to see him on the side of the evil Empire, or the Rebel Alliance?

