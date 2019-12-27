Star Wars: Crazy Rich Asians director stumps for Rose Tico show after her brief screentime

Star Wars fans who were unimpressed by how writer/director J.J. Abrams’ The Rise of Skywalker handled some of its supporting cast may have a new, high-profile advocate in their corner thanks to a viral social media campaign. The treatment of Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico, who first appeared in writer/director Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi, wasn’t up to snuff for her massive online fanbase. They’ve taken to Twitter to voice their complaints, and now someone who could actually be the change they want to see in the world has joined in.

Jon M. Chu, director of Crazy Rich Asians and the upcoming In the Heights, has personally added his voice to the call for more Rose Tico — even giving a soft pitch to helm a Rose Tico-focused Disney+ show a la Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Take a look:

Put him in, coach (Disney)!

The “#RoseTicoDeservedBetter” campaign isn’t just focused on what some perceive as a disservice to her character’s arc since her introduction in The Last Jedi: It also points out a dramatic decrease in her screentime in the new film. In fact, according to Slate, Rose Tico appeared on screen for one minute and sixteen seconds in The Rise of Skywalker. That tiny percentage of The Rise of Skywalker’s two hour and twenty-two minute runtime is even less than her sister, Paige Tico, had during her one and only scene in The Last Jedi.

As Tran weathered online harassment since her appearance in The Last Jedi, her brisk appearance in the finale of the Skywalker saga has galvanized fans, who all showed the character love online before Chu jumped in to give them a bit more hope for justice:

Some even pitched their own versions of Chu’s hypothetical show:

Regardless of whether or not anything actually goes forward into the Star Wars canon with Rose Tico — Disney+ standalone show or not — fans can rest assured that the devoted among them will keep pushing for the character.