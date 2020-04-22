Latest Stories

Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Female-led Star Wars series coming to Disney+ from Russian Doll's Leslye Headland

Josh Weiss
Apr 22, 2020

The galaxy far, far away's presence on Disney+ is about to get a little bigger. According to Variety, the Mouse House subscription streaming platform is developing a "female-centric" Star Wars series from Russian Doll co-creator and executive producer Leslye Headland.

She will write and showrun the project, which "takes place in a different part of the Star Wars timeline than other projects," says the report. Not much else is known at this time, but the Star Wars canon has always been hailed for its revolutionary depiction of female protagonists, with Carrie Fisher’s headstrong Princess (later General) Leia upending conventional wisdom of screen princesses.

Headland directed four episodes of Russian Doll, which she created along with Amy Poehler and the show's main star, Natasha Lyonne. The first season (now streaming on Netflix) was nominated for 13 Emmys, winning three of them. Her other screen credits include: Terriers, BacheloretteSleeping with Other People, AssistanceAbout Last NightSMILF, Heathers, and Black Monday.

Leslye Headland Star Wars

Credit: Credit: Mike Coppola/WireImage & Lucasfilm

After the massive success of The Mandalorian, Disney+ has proven itself as an optimal breeding ground for more Lucasfilm content between movies. Yesterday, it was confirmed that the Jon Favreau-created show was renewed for a third season ahead of its Season 2 debut this fall.

An untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi series is also in the works at the streamer. It is set to explore what became of the Jedi Knight during his years of exile following Revenge of the Sith. Ewan McGregor is confirmed to reprise his fan favorite prequel role. Joby Harold (Edge of Tomorrow) became the new head writer earlier this month.

A third small screen Star Wars project is a Rogue One spinoff centered around Diego Luna's Rebel Alliance spy, Cassian Andor. Alan Tudyk is returning to voice Andor's smart-mouthed Imperial droid sidekick, K-2SO, while Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller have been cast in mystery roles. Stephen Schiff (The Americans) is showrunning and Tony Gilroy (a screenwriter on Rogue One) is writing and directing.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Disney+
Tag: Russian Doll
Tag: Lucasfilm

