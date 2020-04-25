Can you really stop being a Jedi? 6 times other Jedi pulled an Ahsoka

In Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, after Anakin Skywalker tries to abandon his mission and rescue Padmé Amidala, Obi-Wan, with his mullet blowing in the wind of Geonosis, threatens Anakin: "You will be expelled from the Jedi Order!" What they didn't know at the time was that, a few short years after Attack of the Clones, Obi-Wan and Anakin would have firsthand experience with this idea when Anakin's own apprentice, Ahsoka Tano, leaves the Jedi Order in Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 5's "The Wrong Jedi."

Later, when Ahsoka appears in Star Wars Rebels while wielding her lightsabers, she cynically proclaims, "I'm no Jedi." Obviously, Ahsoka didn't turn to the dark side, but she did successfully quit her Jedi day job.

In the more recent Season 7 episode "Together Again," both Rafa and Trace Martez are shocked when they learn Ahsoka quit the Jedi.

"You can do that?"

The answer is yes. In Star Wars canon, being a Jedi isn't compulsory, and you can totally quit if you want, too. And Ahsoka certainly wasn't the first to do so.

Other than Ahsoka Tano, here are six times folks quit being Jedi. (For the purposes of this list, we're excluding Darth Vader and Kylo Ren, because you've already thought about those guys.)

**Mild spoilers ahead for The Clone Wars Seasons 1-6, also Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.**