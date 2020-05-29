Latest Stories

Credit: Olga Thompson/Disney Parks
Disney Springs borrowed a pair of Galaxy's Edge stormtroopers to enforce social distancing

Josh Weiss
May 29, 2020
With Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge still closed amid the pandemic, Disney World decided to borrow a couple of its stormtroopers to help enforce social distancing at the newly-reopened Disney Springs. In a video posted by Attraction Magazine, you can see two troopers on a balcony festooned with First Order banners telling guests to "move along" (so they don't congregate in large numbers), complimenting people's "face coverings," spouting facts about the bantha life cycle, or else wondering how they got roped into their current guard duty.

"How did I get this assignment? I'm stationed on a [Star] Destroyer. I should be guarding a flight deck right now," says one.

"I think of every appointment as an opportunity to exceed the expectations of my commander," replies the second.

"Someone's helmet is a little too pressurized," says the first.

Check it out:

According to the Disney World website, the troopers were stationed there in an effort to weed out members of the Resistance. It doesn't look like they succeeded, but their banter is delightful and you can clearly tell the cast members playing them had a blast, even if the temperature inside their outfits was probably sweltering from the Florida heat.

"If you do see them, it’s probably best to snap a photo from afar and 'move along,' as Stormtroopers may not appreciate you getting too close," reads the Disney Parks blog. "And, if you’re feeling particularly brave, sport some of the Resistance gear you may have picked up on a visit to Batuu! Of course, if you’re more of a First Order sympathizer and want to fly those colors … well, the Stormtroopers will appreciate that, I’m sure."

The fact that Disney is bringing actors back to interact with guests is a hopeful sign of recovery (remember, Star Wars loves the recurring theme of hope) for costumed performers and the theme parks that hire them.

The rest of Disney World is scheduled to open back up on Saturday, July 11.

