It's the 'Last Call' in the race for treasure in 'Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge' sequel teaser trailer

The new Star Wars hotel is still a ways away from opening, but that doesn't mean you can't still get an immersive experience in a galaxy far, far away in your own living room! Especially now, with the highly anticipated sequel to Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge coming out later this fall.

Titled Last Call, the new Oculus Quest game is set between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, and follows the events of the previous game, which saw players step into the role of a droid repair technician who crashed onto the planet of Batuu after being attacked by pirates. However, this time around, players will explore the Outer Rim, more specifically, the outskirts of the Black Shire Outpost, where Galaxy's Edge (the new land at Disneyland and Walt Disney World) is set. Last Call will also feature more eras and places set within the wider Star Wars universe.

And as a newly released teaser trailer (below) reveals, fans can also look forward to some familiar faces returning. Among them is Seezelslak (voiced by Saturday Night Live's Bobby Moynihan), an Azumel bartender who runs his own cantina (aka Seezelslak's Cantina) on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost.

Video of Teaser Trailer | Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy&#039;s Edge - Last Call | Oculus Quest

In terms of the newer faces (and voices) that populate Last Call, players will finally meet Dok-Ondar (Cory Rouse), an Ithorian male collector who operates an antiquities shop, as well as Lens Kamo (Carnival Row's Karla Crome), a treasure hunter determined to rescue artifacts and keep them away from collectors, and Baron Attsmun (The Shawshank Redemption's Mark Rolston), a rich yet cruel industrialist who sells cybernetic parts throughout the galaxy. (Fans might remember him from his appearance in The Last Jedi.)

"Welcome back to Batuu! Dok-Ondar has pulled up a seat in Seezelslak’s cantina and he has a job for you. The infamous ithorian sends you deep into the Batuuu wilds in search of a lost artifact," explains director Jose Perez III in the official announcement. "You’ll team up with the relic hunter Lens Kamo and battle against the evil Baron Attsmun."

No release date has been set for Last Call, though Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy's Edge is currently available to download and play exclusively on Oculus Quest.