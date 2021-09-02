‘Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - Last Call’ VR trailer with Dok-Ondar, IG-88 & the First Order

Star Wars has entered the virtual reality front, most recently with the Oculus experience, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge. The game takes place on Batuu, the same land found at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

When the game first came out, ILMxLAB — Lucasfilm’s immersive entertainment studio — told SYFY WIRE that there would be more storylines in the future. The future, apparently, is now — today ILMxLAB released an official gameplay trailer for the next installment: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge — Last Call.

Check out the trailer here:

Video of Official Trailer | Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy&#039;s Edge - Last Call | Oculus Quest

The trailer promises new adventures both on Batuu as well as two new tales from other eras. The Batuu storyline — Last Call — has you working for Dok-Ondar, who wants you to find an ancient artifact. You’ll be able to enter new environments like Sardeevem Chasm and the Cavern of the Moons, and also potentially run into a secret First Order base.

The new tales include The Bounty of Boggs Triff, which has you playing assassin droid IG-88, and another Ady’Sun Zee story set in the High Republic era called The Sacred Garden. In this tale, Ady has leveled up to a Jedi Knight and gets a pupil of her own.

Credit: ILMxLAB

Last Call also includes new characters: Jim Cummings (Winnie the Pooh, Aladdin, The Princess and the Frog) will voice Hondo Ohnaka; Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog, Dreamgirls, Them) will play Neeva; Daman Mills (Dragon Ball Super: Broly) will play stormtrooper leader Lt. Gauge; Darin DePaul (Overwatch) will voice mobster Boggs Triff; and Rhys Darby (Flight of the Conchords) will voice assassin droid IG-88.

These cast members join the previously announced characters Dok-Ondar (Cory Rouse), Seezelslak (Bobby Moynihan), Lens Kamo (Karla Crome), and Baron Attsmun (Mark Rolston). Ady Sun'Zee (Ellie Araiza) as well as R2-D2 and C-3PO will also be back.

Credit: ILMxLAB

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - Last Call will be available on Oculus Quest starting Sept. 15 for $9.99, or a total of $34.99 for the full experience.