Disney+ orders Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated sequel series 'The Bad Batch'

Disney+ has locked in its next Star Wars series, an animated follow-up to The Clone Wars entitled The Bad Batch. Executive produced by Dave Filoni, the series (set to premiere on the Mouse House's streaming service next year) will center on the eponymous squad of elite and experimental clones as they find their place in the rapidly changing galaxy in the aftermath of the Clone War.

The Clone Wars ended its seventh and final season on Disney+ back in May.

"Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series,”Agnes Chu, Senior VP of Content at Disney+ said in a statement. "While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni’s vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch."

Credit: Disney+

Genetically varied from their brethren in the general Clone Army, members of the Bad Batch "each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew," says the press release. "In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose."

It all sounds very Mandalorian-esque, but hey, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Athena Portillo (Clone Wars, Rebels), Brad Rau (Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) Jennifer Corbett (Resistance, NCIS), Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Rebels), and Josh Rimes (Resistance) are also on board as producers. Corbett and Rau have been tapped as as head writer and supervising director respectively.

Aside from the slew of MCU series coming to the platform, Disney+ is constantly upping its value with a number of original Lucasfilm projects. Season 2 of The Mandalorian is expected to debut in October, with a third season already ordered. An Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff (Ewan McGregor is reprising his prequel role) and female-led show (hailing from Russian’ Doll’s Leslye Headland) are also in the works.