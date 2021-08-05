'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' renewed for second season on Disney+, coming in 2022

The galaxy's favorite squadron of rogue clones are officially coming back for a second season. Disney+ confirmed Thursday that a sophomore outing for Star Wars: The Bad Batch will arrive on the subscription streaming service sometime next year.

“Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney+,” Michael Paull, President of Disney+ and ESPN+, said in a statement. “As the dedicated streaming home for the Star Wars franchise, we can’t wait for the second season of this fan-favorite animated series.”

"The entire Lucasfilm Animation team and I would like to thank Disney+ and our fans for the opportunity to continue telling the story of the Bad Batch," added creator/executive producer Dave Filoni.

Filoni's fellow executive producers are Athena Portillo (Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Resistance), Jennifer Corbett (NCIS), and Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian). Rau and Corbett pull double duty as supervising producer and head writer, respectively. Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) and Alex Spotswood (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) are producers.

Set after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the animated series follows the titular group of free-thinking Jango Fett copies (all of them voiced by the prolific Dee Bradley Baker), who aren't so keen on taking orders from the newly-established Galactic Empire.

"It's a remarkable political military story that George Lucas paints. It's quite grand, it's quite grand in scale. And I don't think everybody who's just casually familiar with Star Wars grasps that," Baker told SYFY WIRE in May of this year. "But it's pretty remarkable that it's not just a personal story of overcoming a bad early life or problems with dad or whatever, losing your wife, losing your mentor. But that it's also this grand political manipulation by a really evil and really smart, really capable fellow, Palpatine, who engineers democracy to give itself away to tyranny. That's the profound political tragedy that's really painted. I'm not sure if everybody grasps that, although I think fans do, is that, that's the horror is that democracy is a tenuous thing and that it can give itself away."

The first part of the two-part finale for Season 1 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch premieres on Disney+ tomorrow — Friday, Aug. 6.